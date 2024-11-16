Kim Jun-su networth: Fortune explored as former TVXQ member files suit against Afreeca BJ for alleged blackmail & extortion since 2020

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the South Korean actor, actor, and singer Kim Jun-su has a net worth of over $40 million. The former member of the K-pop group TVXQ has earned money through different fields, including albums, modeling, online streams, live events, endorsements, and merchandise selling. He has been referred to as 'the ticket power' due to his popularity of selling out musicals and concerts within minutes.

Amid the information about Kim Jin-su's net worth circulating on social media, the former TVXQ member had filed a suit against an Afreeca BJ (Broadcast Jockey) for alleged blackmail and extortion in 2024. As per Munhwa Ilbo, on November 13, 2024, the police issued a warrant for the arrest of Ms.A, a BJ, for allegedly extorting money under the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.

Afreeca BJ has been allegedly accused of extorting over $635,000 from Kim Jun-su

According to K-entertainment News, Afreeca BJ allegedly extorted over $635,000 from Kim Jun-su. Ms.A had reportedly blackmailed him for 101 times from September 2020 to October 2024. She allegedly first met Kim Junsu in 2019 and subsequently recorded their conversations. Afterward, she reportedly threatened to circulate their audio conversations on the internet.

Later, Gyeonggi Northern Provincial Police Agency declared on November 15, 2024, that they had arrested and forwarded Ms. A to the prosecution. The authorities informed that it was true that they were investigating the culprit. However, they could not reveal any further information, citing reasons that the investigation was ongoing.

Subsequently, Kim Jun-su's agency, Palm Tree Island, released a statement confirming that he was allegedly extorted by Afreeca BJ. The record label narrated the excerpts from Ms.A's threats and added, as translated by Sports Chosun:

"In particular, A continued this threat on the grounds that Kim Jun-su was a celebrity, and the suspect also recognized that Kim Jun-su was not at fault, but did not stop doing this by exploiting his position as a celebrity."

The agency added that the K-pop star was clearly a victim in this case. They decided to take legal action after discovering that Ms.A had allegedly trapped many other people in her conspiracy and threatened them with recorded conversations and other means.

Palm Tree Island mentioned that the case was at the court warrant hearing stage, and subsequently, they could not issue a detailed explanation. According to Sports Chosun, the agency commented:

"As soon as the investigation and trial are completed, we will make an additional statement. We hope this incident will once again raise awareness of how serious and malicious acts of intimidation and racketeering are, and we promise to respond strongly to the end."

The agency also added that the singer-songwriter did not commit any illegal or criminal acts and was an alleged victim of Ms.A's deeds.

Kim Jun-su, aka Xia, has released multiple records, including Tarantallegra, Incredible, Xignature, Uncommitted, and other albums.

