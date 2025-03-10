"Kinda surreal" — Fans thrilled as NCT's Mark is reported to release his first full-length album, marking his solo debut 

On March 10, 2025, Star News reported that NCT's Mark will drop his first full-length solo album on April 7, 2025. The 'unnamed' album was initially set for a February 2025 release. On December 9, 2025, SM Entertainment announced the delay of Mark's first full album for better quality.

The update has fans in a frenzy. Reacting to the news, one user wrote on X:

"Waited years for this but its really happening now kinda surreal since its a long time coming but so happy and proud of him"

Fans have expressed excitement over the Toronto native's long-awaited solo debut album.

"After 9 years of his career, mark finally going to have his official solo debut on april 7th april MOLO i can't describe how i feel rn. congrats uri markieee, hope everything goes well," a user shared.

"Mark’s fourth debut is a solo; he finally gets to release his own first full-length album after 9 years,,, my heart feels so full and heavy, i’ll support this new chapter of yours that is about to begin mark," a person said.

More fans commented, with one calling the album the "best thing ever happened" and another remarking how "lucky" they are.

"So we’ll listen to mark’s songs, enjoy mark’s voice, buying mark’s album, seeing mark’s photobook, pulling mark’s photocard, and hopefully attending mark’s solocon.. BEST THING EVER HAPPENED IN MARKFS WORLD YEAYY," a netizen wrote.

"Mark said his solo album will be like an autobiography and it’s personal for him. oh to have the privilege listening to his genuine feelings & stories.. we’ll be getting to know him and his works a little bit more! feeling so lucky and grateful for him," a fan noted.

"Seeing mark being all smiley and excited in the live talking about his solo album releasing next month is just soo precious… like he said that he put his heart and soul into the album and it’s finally coming out so soon!!!! U DESERVE THE WHOLE WORLD MARK," a viewer added.

NCT Mark's previous solo projects

Mark debuted in April 2016 with NCT U's digital single The 7th Sense. He joined NCT 127 in July 2016 and NCT DREAM in August 2016. In October 2019, The Canadian artist became part of SuperM. His NCT Lab releases include Child in February 2022 and Golden Hour in April 2023.

In May 2024, Mark released his digital single 200 ahead of his official solo debut. Later, in December, he collaborated with rapper Lee Young-ji in Fraktsiya. It was Lee's second digital single.

Mark is now touring North America with NCT 127. Last week, six members performed in Toronto for their Neo City — The Momentum world tour. It was their first show in the 25-year-old's hometown in almost six years. The group will perform in Los Angeles, which is their final U.S. stop. After that, they'll head to Japan.

