King the Land’s YoonA set to attend the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival and Kering Women in Motion gala dinner as Qeelin's ambassador

On May 8, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Star News reported that Girls' Generation and King the Land actress YoonA will attend the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival held between May 14 to May 25, 2024 at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

She will be attending the Kering's Woman in Motion Gala dinner and representing the luxury jewelry brand Qeelin as the global ambassador.

Notably, Qeelin announced YoonA as their brand ambassador back in July 2023.

Girls' Generation's YoonA will reportedly appear on the red carpet representing Qeelin

It has been reported that Girls' Generation and King the Land actress Yoona will attend the International Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2024, and appear on the red carpet donning accessories from the brand Qeelin. Being the only Korean ambassador for the prestigious brand the idol is expected to make a grand entry at the event.

She would also reportedly attend the Women in Motion gala dinner, which will be organized by the parent French luxury group Kering. It has also been stated that she will be holding some magazine photo shoots at the Cannes International Film Festival, as scheduled.

Meanwhile, Lim YoonA will also attend the premiere of the film I, The Executioner, also known as Veteran 2, which has been invited to the 77th edition of the International Film Festival. Helmed by director Ryu Seung-wan and featuring Hwang Jung-min, Jung Hae-in, Oh Dal-so, and others, it is the much-awaited sequel film of 2015's Veteran.

She has also sent a coffee truck to the filming set of Veteran 2 to showcase her support for the cast. Many fans also wished to see YoonA and Jung Hae-in's reunion at the event.

YoonA's news about the reported appearance at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival went viral on social media. The fandom stated that the King the Land actress will slay the red carpet with her impeccable fashion sense and overpowering visuals.

Meanwhile, Girls' Generation's agency SM Entertainment has not released any statement regarding her appearance at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival, nor did they confirm it. The fandom is eagerly awaiting for the record label to release an official stance about the news.

More about Girls' Generation singer

Lim YoonA, aka Im Yoon-ah is one of the prominent South Korean singers and actresses in the Entertainment industry. She debuted as a member of the girl group Girls' Generation in August 2007 after undergoing training for five years.

Born on May 30, 1990, in Yeongdeungpo district, Seoul, South Korea, she graduated from Dongguk University.

Im Yoon-ah has also appeared in multiple series, including Love Rain, Prime Minister & I, Hush, The K2, The King in Love, Big Mouth, and King The Land. She also made appearances in hit films, including Confidential Assignment, Confidential Assignment 2: International, and Exit. So far, she has appeared in 14 television series, nine films, and one web series and hosted over 24 shows.

Girls' Generation member was reportedly confirmed to appear in the upcoming romance and comedy film Pretty Crazy alongside Ahn Bo-hyun.