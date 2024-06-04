On June 3, 2024, MTV announced on their X account that LE SSERAFIM, a five-member girl group, is the PUSH Artist for June. MTV PUSH showcases rising music stars each month with exclusive content like performances, interviews, and special features to connect fans with the artists.

Fans can catch exclusive LE SSERAFIM content throughout June on MTV's social media, website, and international channels.

Along with the announcement, MTV's YouTube channel uploaded a video featuring LE SSERAFIM. The 16:55 minutes video, titled "LE SSERAFIM Performs 'EASY' and 'Smart' | MTV Push" includes performance segments for the songs "EASY" and "Smart" from the group's third extended play which was released by Source Music on February 19, 2024.

In addition to the dance routines, the video features exclusive interviews and Q&A sessions with the group.

K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, consisting of Kim Chae-won, Sakura, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae, is making waves as MTV's featured artist for June. This global campaign spotlights a new artist each month through performances, interviews, and digital content.

In the video uploaded by MTV, the members of the group shared the backstories behind the two songs they performed that day. Additionally, they participated in a segment called "PUSH PLAY," where they named a song based on various given situations.

For the first question, "What is your go-to karaoke song?" Yunjin revealed that she used to listen to Adele's All I Ask when she was young. The youngest member, Eunchae, responded to "What song by another artist do you wish you wrote?" by saying she wished she was part of BTS's Spring Day.

Chaewon chose Taylor Swift's Cruel Summer when asked about a car song. For a favorite throwback song, the Japanese member, Sakura, selected MAMMA MIA and other hits from the legendary group ABBA. Finally, Kazuha answered the question, "Which song do you listen to before a big night?" by naming her group's own Perfect Night.

Earlier in February, the group made a global impact with their mini-album EASY, landing at number eight on the Billboard 200 chart and the title track reaching number 99 on the Hot 100.

While past criticism surrounded their live vocals, particularly after Coachella, the quintet's fans, named 'Fearnots' cannot help but notice the improvement through impressive performances on social media.

Source Music recently announced that LE SSERAFIM is currently working on a brand-new album, generating excitement among fans. The group’s momentum continues to build as they embark on their first-ever fan meeting tour in Japan later this month.

Four prefectures—Hyogo, Aichi, Kanagawa, and Fukuoka—will host nine performances during the tour.