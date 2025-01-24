“Leave them alone”- Internet reacts as Kim Soo-hyun shuts down shippers suggesting marriage to Queen of Tears co-star Kim Ji-won

On January 24, 2025, South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that actor Kim Soo-hyun indirectly addressed rumors about him and his Queen of Tears co-star Kim Ji-won. Through the paid communication platform Bubble, he responded to a fan’s plea for him to marry Kim Ji-won, who had written a message urging them to make their relationship public.

The fan wrote,

"Please hurry up and marry Jiwon and be a love star. Please make your relationship public and show it more properly than you do now. Let everyone know that you love each other so much and that you only have each other. Hurry up and stamp your seal as Jiwon unnie and oppa. You have to catch Jiwon unnie, for sure!! There is only one person in the world as pretty and lovable as Jiwon unnie, so catch her."

Trending

In response, Kim Soo-hyun humorously dismissed the suggestion, replying,

"I hope you watch dramas as dramas now."

Expand Tweet

Fans quickly took to social media to discuss the actor's reply, with some appreciating his wit and clarity. An X user, @lizdominsi, wrote,

"not him laughing too. he soo real.. leave them alone guys.. this applies to other shippers too *cough *cough."

Expand Tweet

Others chimed in, emphasizing the importance of respecting celebrities' personal lives. Some speculated that Kim Soo-hyun might be indirectly affected by the overly intrusive behavior of fans toward other top stars.

"I guess he’s also somewhat affected by the ridiculous & childish act of another super topstar actor’s crazy fans, let us respect their privacy & let them date peacefully & happily with whoever they love," an X user wrote.

"This is so embarrassing. Why would someone force their fav to marry. Shippers are really disgusting(applies to all shippers lol," a fan commented.

"Some fans of the ship got to stop being so intrusive, overbearing and delusional. This is how you ruin friendship and camaraderie between celebrities, by creating rumors and harassing them about things that don't exist to the point they become uncomfortable around the co-star," another person mentioned.

They urged fans to respect his privacy and allow him to date whoever he chooses, free from unnecessary pressure or speculation.

"Why in the hell would someone tell him that like. Why are people so disrespectful? I'm still seeing some people still live in their delusion. I hope you watch the drama as a drama now!! It's still not enough for you to realize the truth," a fan mentioned.

"Were people expecting a ship, learn to be patient and let these people be. All are finally free from this ship, support your own for your peace of mind," an X user added.

"i just don't get how people can go this far to the extent they confront him with their delulu ideas. learn to keep your delusions away from the artist," a netizen remarked.

More about Queen of Tears and its stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won's on-screen chemistry

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won starred in the tvN drama Queen of Tears, which aired in 2024 and gained immense popularity for its captivating story and performances. The actors portrayed a married couple, Baek Hyun-woo, a lawyer from humble beginnings, and Hong Hae-in, a third-generation chaebol heiress.

Their on-screen dynamic brought depth and authenticity to their characters, earning praise from audiences and critics alike.

Expand Tweet

The series broke records for viewership on tvN, becoming one of the most-watched dramas in the network's history. Fans were particularly drawn to the emotional journey of the couple, from facing marital struggles to rekindling their love in the face of adversity.

Their believable chemistry led to rumors of a real-life romance, which intensified in mid-2024 when fans speculated about a "lovestagram" based on coincidental similarities in their social media posts.

Despite the dating rumors, both actors have continued to focus on their respective careers, with Kim Soo-hyun gearing up for his new Disney+ drama Knockoff and Kim Ji-won exploring new projects.

The ongoing chatter highlights the impact of their performances in Queen of Tears and the power of compelling storytelling in blurring the lines between fiction and reality for devoted fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback