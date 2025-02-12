Lee Hye-ri and Chung Soo-bin’s Friendly Rivalry debuts at #1 in viewership ranking, tops all original dramas on U+MobileTV & U+TV

The STUDIO X+U drama Friendly Rivalry is off to a phenomenal start, garnering an enthusiastic response immediately upon release, as reported by Wkitree on February 11. On its premiere day, February 10, it secured the top spot in viewership among U+ mobile tv and U+ tv original dramas, marking the beginning of its box office success.

Additionally, the drama dominated key performance metrics, ranking first in total viewership and attracting the highest number of new viewers among all original dramas, further highlighting its explosive popularity.

Friendly Rivalry is received well by fans

Friendly Rivalry is a gripping mystery thriller set in Chaehwa Girls’ High School, an elite institution where the nation’s top 1% of students engage in fierce competition for college entrance exams. The story follows Seul-gi, a transfer student who becomes entangled in her classmates’ ambitions and the suspicious circumstances surrounding her father’s death—formerly a member of the college entrance exam committee.

Trending

Even before its release, Friendly Rivalry had already drawn significant attention with its intriguing characters, bold portrayal of ambition, and suspenseful narrative. Teasers, including the official poster, main trailer, and a pre-release video featuring Lee Hyeri’s same-sex kiss scene, heightened anticipation among viewers.

The drama further fueled excitement through a press preview that screened episodes 1-4 and a fan preview event styled as a “Chaehwa Girls’ High School Admissions Briefing Session.” The overwhelmingly positive reception at these events built anticipation, leading to strong early word-of-mouth and cementing its status as one of the most highly anticipated dramas.

Fans who attended the preview shared enthusiastic reactions, praising its fresh take on school thrillers, unpredictable plot, and intense psychological warfare. Following the premiere of episode 1, the drama achieved record-breaking viewership, and by episode 2, audiences continued to rave about the fast-paced storyline and the cast’s transformative performances.

Friendly Rivalry so far

In Friendly Rivalry episode 1, Woo Seul-ki, an orphan, is bullied until an orphanage senior advises her to focus on studies. To earn money, she uses fake IDs to get prescription drugs and eventually starts taking them herself.

Her improved grades earn her respect and a spot at the elite Chaehwa Girls’ High School, where she hopes to find her father. On her first day, she sees student president Yoo Je-yi leading a tribute to a late teacher. Je-yi sits beside Seul-ki in class and later insists she join her elite friend group for lunch, creating tension.

When Seul-ki swaps seats with another student, she is warned that being “chosen” by Je-yi can be dangerous. In episode two, Seul-ki notices that many students take pills after lunch. Her father’s second wife asks her about his phone, but the she denies having it—only to secretly retrieve it later.

At school, Seul-ki is humiliated when Na-ri spills a drink on her and claims her uniform smells inappropriate. Je-yi offers kindness, but Seul-ki rejects it. After a surprise test, Seul-ki realizes many questions match a coaching institute’s material. She sneaks into a center to record a lesson but is caught. While hiding on the terrace, past traumas overwhelm her—until Je-yi arrives, offering her hand.

Friendly Rivalry is available on U+tv Uplay and U+mobile tv, airing every Monday through Thursday at midnight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback