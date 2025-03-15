"Legendary album": Fans react as BLACKPINK's Rosé makes history as the first female K-soloist to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify with Rosie

On Friday, March 14, BLACKPINK's Rosé made history as the first female Kpop soloist to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify with the release of her debut studio album, Rosie. It's the first album by a female K-pop soloist that has ever reached this milestone. Additionally, this also makes Rosie the third debut album by a female artist to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify in less than 100 days globally.

The other two albums that hold this record are Billie Eilish's WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? and Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR. Following this milestone, fans and netizens have been celebrating the singer's achievement. People were happy to see the artist's solo career get the recognition it deserved, and they praised Rosé for it. One fan referred to Rosie as "legendary."

" legendary album"

More fans showed appreciation for the album.

"So proud of you, honey!!@numberoneHQ, LUV THE ALBUM SO MUCH!!" said a fan on X

"This album is still a no skip for me. I love every single song. it’s just that good!" added another fan

"Congrats Rosé! Breaking records and making history!" commented a netizen

Fans continued to congratulate the idol on her latest achievement on Spotify.

"Rosé is literally a main pop girl now" stated a fan

"omg this is so insane and so deserved. she really released one of the best albums last year idc" added another X user

"that’s on main pop girl rosie" said a netizen

"With only one collaboration. Only 1!!" commented another X user

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Rosé and her recent solo activities

BLACKPINK's Rosé or Roseanne Park is a singer-songwriter from New Zealand and South Korea, who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow members in BLACKPINK. She stands as one of the vocalists under the group. However, in December 2023, all the BLACKPINK members departed the agency following the expiration of their individual contracts.

Regardless, BLACKPINK is still housed under YG Entertainment. However, all the group's members either launched their own labels or joined new agencies for their solo activities. Rosé, through a management contract, joined YG Entertainment's subsidiary, THE BLACK LABEL, to handle her activities and schedules in South Korea.

She also signed with Atlantic Records for international activities as a soloist. In October 2024, she rolled out her first independent track, APT., in collaboration with her labelmate from Atlantic Records, Bruno Mars. The song became a global hit and soon began to dominate the internet. It also peaked on several music charts. Following the same, she also rolled out her studio debut album, Rosie, in December 2024.

The album holds a total of twelve tracks with the song, toxic till the end as its title track. Here's the complete tracklist of Rosie:

Number One Girl 3 AM Two Years Toxic Till the End Drinks or Coffee Apt. (with Bruno Mars) Gameboy Stay a Little Longer Not the Same Call It the End Too Bad for Us Dance All Night

Following its release, the album has achieved several milestones, and fans have been elated about the most recent one.

