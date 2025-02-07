"Legendary behaviour"— Fans proud as Kim Nam-gil sells out 2025 Fanmeeting ‘Road to Gil’ tickets in three minutes

On February 5, 2025, South Korean media outlet BNT News reported that Kim Nam-gil sold out tickets for his much-awaited fan meeting 'Road to Gil' within three minutes, leaving the Korean Drama Community proud. The tickets were opened for sale at the Interpark official website from 8 pm KST.

For those unversed, the actor is scheduled to begin the 2025 Kim Nam-gil Fan Meeting Tour, 'Road to Gil,' from Seoul, South Korea, at the Donghae Culture and Arts Center of Kwangwoon University on March 2. He is set to visit multiple cities, including Osaka and Saitama in Japan, on February 22 and February 24, 2025, respectively.

The actor is expected to deliver electrifying performances accompanied by interactions with the fandom. Subsequently, the news about Kim Nam-gil selling out his meeting tickets went viral on social media. His fandom could not contain their excitement about his latest feat, and an X user tweeted,

"Legendary behaviour."

Fans congratulated the actor for selling out the tickets for the upcoming fan meetings. Many also requested him to visit other locations such as the Philippines and Jakarta.

"I hope he also hold a fan meeting in the Philippines," a fan reacted.

"Kim Nam Gil Fan Meeting Tour in Seoul Tickets SOLD OUT in 3 Minutes!! Daebak Ayang!!!" a fan shared.

"When you are coming to Jakarta?" a fan commented.

The K-Drama Community talked about the power of Kim Nam-gil in South Korea.

"Here we go again, people should realize the power of namgil from through the darkness to fiery priest he won many hearts of South Korea," a user reacted

"#KimNamGil, 2025 Fan Meeting Tour in Seoul Sold Out in 3 minutes. Enjoy the show, friends who are coming to the fan meeting in Seoul," a user shared.

"Again! My namgil continues to showcase his crazy power in South Korea....he's a versatile and most loved actor in the nation for a reason," a user mentioned.

Kim Nam-gil was recently featured in The Fiery Priest season 2

The South Korean actor, producer, and philanthropist was featured as the leading protagonist in the action and comedy drama The Fiery Priest season 2. It premiered from November 8, 2024, to December 27, 2024. The series aired every Friday and Saturday through SBS domestically.

It was helmed by the director Park Bo-ram, known for the series Through the Darkness. The drama was penned by screenwriter Park Jae-bum, famous for shows such as Vincenzo, Good Manager, Chief Investigator 1963, and others. It featured other actors, including Lee Ha-nee, Kim Sung-kyun, Seo Hyun-woo, and others.

Kim Nam-gil's The Fiery Priest season 2 is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

