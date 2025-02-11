On February 11, 2025, BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars’ song APT. became the longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, topping it for 15 consecutive weeks. It broke the record previously held by Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You.

For those unversed, the female artist dropped APT. on October 18, 2024, through Atlantic Records and The Black Label. It was distributed by YG Plus and Atlantic Records. It debuted at the No.8 position on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 15 weeks on the survey.

Subsequently, the K-pop idol's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in BLACKPINK's Rosé, and an X user tweeted:

"Legendary duo of kpop industry"

The fandom praised BLACKPINK's Rosé for breaking the record on her birthday. They shared multiple congratulatory posts celebrating her love for music.

"my girl keeps casually breaking records on hér birthday oh that’s so s*xy of you miss roseanne," a fan reacted.

"I’m so happy that after all these years people are finally seeing Rosé’s true talent and potential, her love for music is so strong and she deserves this recognition sm," a fan shared.

"Woke up mama breaking another the record on her birthday what a happiness day!!!" a fan mentioned.

Many internet users referred to the female artist as an icon who continued to create several milestones.

"OMG BIG ROSIE ON YOUR BIRTHDAY TOO! CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE YOU DESERVE THIS AND SO MUCH MORE," a user reacted.

"breaking records everyday !!! rosie you’re an icon !!! happy birthday my love," a user shared.

"That’s huge! "APT." continues to dominate with ROSÉ and Bruno Mars leading the charge. Breaking the 15-week record is an impressive milestone," a user mentioned.

More about BLACKPINK's Rosé's latest album, Rosie

BLACKPINK's Rosé released her first full-length album, Rosie, on December 6, 2024, through The Black Label and Atlantic Records. The pop and rock record featured thirteen tracks, which have been listed below:

Number One Girl 3AM Two Years Toxic Till The End Drinks or Coffee Apt. (with Bruno Mars) Gameboy Stay A Little Longer Not The Same Call It The End Too Bad For Us Dance All Night Vampirehollie

Following the release of the record, Rosie ranked at the No.3 position on the Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart. It spent eight consecutive weeks on the survey.

In recent news, the female artist delivered an electrifying performance at the Le Gala Des Pieces Jaunes charity event on January 23, 2025.

