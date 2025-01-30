"Legends never fade away" — Fans celebrate as Bang Bang Bang by BIGBANG re-enters the Top 100 on Melon Daily Charts

BIGBANG's Bang Bang Bang has reappeared at #100 on MelOn Daily Charts, despite being released in 2016. The song gained attention for becoming the most streamed by a Korean boy group on Spotify, with 810K streams on January 27, and its music video became the most-viewed by a Korean boy group on January 1.

Bang Bang Bang was initially released on June 1, 2015, in the single album A. The song also served as the lead single for the album Made, released on December 13, 2016. Fans were ecstatic to see the song on MelOn Charts and celebrated the banger comeback of the classic.

"Congratulations Legends never fade away," one fan commented.

"Timeless hit, legendary comeback," another fan remarked.

"Timeless banger," a netizen reacted on X.

Netizens were also quick to point out the fact that the song is making headlines even after 10 years of its release. One fan wrote,

"did that with a 2015 released song btw!"

" A TIMELESS HIT DID THAT," another fan added.

Some netizens were also quick to point out this interest in the song, and the group peaked due to T.O.P's popularity in the famous Netflix series Squid Games season 2. A netizen commented:

"Welcome to the Thanos world."

"TOP impact," another one reacted.

"all cause of T.O.P. in squid games," one fan wrote.

BIGBANG's current members, past members and their upcoming projects

BIGBANG was originally a five-member group, but now consists of three members: G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung. Seungri left in 2019 after the Burning Sun scandal, and T.O.P. left in 2023 following a drug scandal. T.O.P. later returned to acting in Squid Game 2, receiving critical acclaim for his role as Thanos.

G-Dragon released his single Power on October 31, 2024, and returned with a new song Home Sweet Home featuring his band members Taeyang and Daesung. He will reportedly release a new song in 2025 and will feature in an upcoming variety show, Good Day.

Taeyang released his second EP, Down to Earth, featuring songs such as Vibe with Jimin of BTS and Shoong! featuring BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Daesung released his single Falling Slowly in March 2024 and held his fan meeting tour in Asia called D's Road.

BIGBANG members reunited on stage in MAMA 2024 awards

BIGBANG members G-Dragon, Daesung and Taeyang performed the chartbusters of the group at the MAMA Awards 2024, much to the delight of VIPs. The performance was ranked as one of the highlights of the show.

The trio also appeared on stage on the 2nd day of Taeyang's solo concert at Seoul Olympic Hall on the songs We Like to Party & Good Boy.

G-Dragon and Daesung also performed together at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes on their famous song Good Boy in addition to their solo songs.

BIGBANG members are focusing on their solo activities while celebrating the legacy of the band in more than one way.

