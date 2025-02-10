"Let's go to 500 before june" — Fans proud as BTS' Suga's 'Haegeum' hits 480 million streams on Spotify    

On February 10, 2025, BTS' Suga's, aka Agust D's hit track Haegeum surpassed 480 million streams on the audio listening platform Spotify, leaving the fandom proud. The artist released the song on April 21, 2023, through BigHit Music. It was cited as the second single for his debut studio album, D-Day.

Penned and produced by Agust D, the hip-hop release conveyed the concepts of liberation.

Subsequently, Suga's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They took to social media to express their pride, with one X user commenting that the fandom should aim for 500 million streams before June 2025 arrives. They

"Let's go to 500 before june," tweeted a fan on X.

Fans online congratulated the idol on this latest milestone, encouraging each other to support the idol by streaming the song more.

"CONGRATULATIONS AGUSTD CONGRATULATIONS SUGA," wrote a fan.

"WE'RE SO CLOSE TO 500M!!!! I'll push it even more, with small goals just for myself. Please do the same. Our Yoongi deserves this," said another fan.

"I can’t wait to see this baby hit her 500 million next and really be the change to the industry they hate to see," commented a netizen.

Several fans expressed their delight at BTS' Suga's new achievement and wished the song would receive more accolades and achieve more milestones.

"Omg congratulations Agust d! Haegeum is a masterpiece and hoping for it to achieve more accolades in future," said a user.

"A song which deserves to get one billion views! Suga is magical when it comes to creating music....it's because of him, I'm alive today!!! Lets go for 500 million streams," wrote another user.

"HAEGEUM" by #AgustD has surpassed 480 Million streams on Spotify! Needs ONLY 20M more to hit the 500M mark! Add it to your playlists and help it reach the goal faster," commented a netizen.

More about BTS' Suga

BTS' Suga released his solo debut album, D-Day, on April 21, 2023, through BigHit Music. It was the third installment of his trilogy works, including Agust D in 2016 and D-2 in 2020. The record featured ten tracks, which have been listed below:

D-Day Haegeum Huh? Amygdala SDL People Pt.2 (featuring IU) Polar Night Interlude Dawn Snooze (featuring Ryuichi Sakamoto and Woosung of the Rose) Life Goes On

BTS' Suga is expected to be discharged from military service in December 2025.

