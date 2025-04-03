“Like idol like fans”- Internet reacts to reported BTS’ Taehyung & Jungkook’s fan donations for Korea's first Lou Gehrig's hospital project

On Sunday, March 30, it was revealed that BTS fans donated under Taehyung and Jungkook's name for Korea's first Lou Gehrig's hospital project. The hospital, Seungil Hope Nursing Hospital, was opened on March 31, 2025.

The founder of the hospital Sean, a rapper and philanthropist who's part of the artist duo Jinusean, took to his Instagram to not only talk about the hospital's details but also reveal all the donors who helped the hospital come to life.

At the same time, BTS's Taehyung and Jungkook's names were on the list, and around 10 million won was reportedly donated by them. However, it was soon revealed that it was not the idols themselves who contributed to the hospital's donations, but it was BTS fans who donated under their name.

In 2018, Sean also posted about the same as a caption in one of his posts about the hospital's donations. He wrote,

"BTS's Chinese fans have already sent 10 million won to the Seungil Hope Foundation with BTS V and Jungkook. Thank you so much~!"

On the other hand, the Seungil Hope Nursing Hospital is the world's first 238 billion won Lou Gehrig hospital. The co-founders of the hospital, rapper Sean and the late Park Seung-il's collaboration began 16 years ago, and many people have been thrilled about this historical moment. Therefore, BTS fans have also been happy and proud of the fandom's contribution to this good cause.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Like idols like fans," a BTS fan wrote.

"Taehyung and Jungkook would be proud seeing their fans donated for a lovely cause," said a fan on X

"thank you for donating in this honorable purpose. I wish my country and any part of the world has such a place," added another fan

"love being a Taekooker, idc what antis say We're literally the sweetest and no one can change my mind," commented a fan.

More fans and netizens talked about how they were proud of the fandom's generous donation.

"I just want to express sincere thanks to Chinese KookV fans for thoughtful donation," added an X user.

"Even their fans are nice," said a netizen.

"Thank you KookV chinese fanbase," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook's solo activities

BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook debuted under BigHit Entertainment in 2013 alongside their fellow K-pop boy group members. Both the members stand as vocalists of the group. Taehyung, or Kim Tae-hyung, has rolled out several solo tracks during his career, such as Snow Flower, Winter Bear, etc.

However, his official solo debut was in September 2023 with the release of his first studio album, Layover. Following the same, the idol rolled out several other singles, such as FRI(END)S in March 2024, Winter Ahead feat. Park Hyo-shin in December 2024 and also White Christmas in the same month, which was a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer Bing Crosby.

Jungkook, or Jeon Jung-kook, on the other hand, has also rolled out a few solo tracks, such as Still With You in 2020. The track was officially released on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music on July 3, 2023.

The youngest BTS member embarked on his official solo debut journey with the release of his first single Seven feat. Latto in July 2023. He soon followed it up with the release of his first studio album, GOLDEN, in November 2023, which held the track Standing Next To You, as its title track.

The idol rolled out one more single in June 2024 on the occasion of BTS's 11th debut anniversary. The song Never Let Go is dedicated to the relationship he shares with his fandom, ARMY.

Both Taehyung and Jungkook enlisted in the military for their mandatory service in December 2023, and they are expected to be discharged from the same in June 2025.

