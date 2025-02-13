“Literally perfect for them” — Fans thrilled as BOYNEXTDOOR announces surprise collaboration with Tom and Jerry for its 85th anniversary

There is a new K-pop X Cartoon collaboration in town! BOYNEXTDOOR was recently in Japan at the Warner Bros studio. The group met the iconic cartoon pair Tom and Jerry during their visit there.

On February 12, 2025, Warner Bros announced that the K-pop boy group BOYNEXTDOOR will participate in Tom and Jerry cartoon's 85th anniversary celebration. The K-pop group will release a special song towards the year-end. They also teased a possible release of character-themed items.

"this is like literally perfect for them omgg 😭"

Expand Tweet

Trending

More fans shared their thoughts:

"WHAT... this is so f*cking awesome holy sh*t, I can NOT tell you how ecstatic I feel abt this. THIS IS SOMEHOW EVERYTHING I'VE ASKED FOR WITHOUT ASKING FOR IT," a user replied.

"#BOYNEXTDOOR × Tom and Jerry collab for 2025 is not on my Bingo card," another user wrote.

"i also worked on a tom and jerry we're basically coworkers," a fan replied.

The first Tom and Jerry animated film was released on February 10, 1940, marking 85 years of the cartoon pair's association with children and entertainment. Fans reminisced about their childhood memories and rejoiced at the collaboration. Here's what the fans had to say:

"YALLLLL THIS IS SO AMAZING TOM AND JERRY BEING MY FAV CHILDHOOD SHOW🥹, " a fan replied.

"These boys keep reminding me that we’re from the same gen lmao😭💞," another fan wrote.

"jujur im so excited wdym my favorite silly guys collaborating with my favorite silly characters," a user replied.

BOYNEXTDOOR's recent activities in South Korea and Japan

BOYNEXTDOOR debuted in 2023 under KOZ Entertainment. This label is founded by Block B member and soloist Zico. The group comprises six members: Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak. The group's main theme is a 'boy-next-door' identity with songs that are easy to listen to, casual, and friendly.

The group is currently on its debut concert tour Knock On Vol.1 Tour across Asian countries. The tour kicked off in Seoul, South Korea, in December 2024, followed by several stops in Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, China, and Indonesia.

If I Say, I Love You, BOYNEXTDOOR's first 2025 single, was released on January 6. It was released in Korea and Japan and has received much love from fans since its release.

K-pop groups like ENHYPEN, Monsta X, New Jeans, (G)I-DLE, and BTS have also collaborated with cartoons and animated characters in the past.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback