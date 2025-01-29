“Living Legends”- Fans celebrate as BTS becomes the first ever group to have 7 albums with every song reaching 100 million streams on Spotify

BTS has made history as the first music group in the world to have the most albums where every track surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify.

With seven albums, BTS joins Taylor Swift, the only other artist to accomplish this record, making them the first-ever group to do so. The latest addition to this list is their anthology album Proof, which has now seen all its songs cross the 100 million streams mark.

Fans across the world are celebrating this achievement.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"This is a FLAWLESS VICTORY!!!!" another fan exclaimed.

"BTS has always created history with 7. CONGRATULATIONS BTS PAVED THE WAY IT'S 7 AGAIN," a fan remarked.

Some other fans expressed their excitement and anticipation for more goals.

"FINALLY! Congrats bts and armys now onto the next goals!" a fan expressed.

"This type of record is what I'm saying. We gonna aim to get all those FIRSTs," a fan mentioned.

BTS' achievement streak on Spotify continues

BTS has been on a group hiatus since 2022 due to their mandatory military service. This pause has meant no new group music releases. However, that has not stopped them from setting new records on major music platforms like Spotify.

Their latest achievement comes as every track from 7 of their albums has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

Expand Tweet

The albums that have achieved this milestone are:

BE

Love Yourself: Tear

Love Yourself: Her

Love Yourself: Answer

Map of the Soul: Persona

Map of the Soul: 7

Proof

A detailed breakdown of the tracklist for each album can be seen below:

1) BE (2020)

Life Goes On Fly to My Room Blue & Grey Skit Telepathy Dis-ease Stay Dynamite

2) Love Yourself: Tear (2018)

Intro: Singularity Fake Love The Truth Untold (ft. Steve Aoki) 134340 Paradise Love Maze Magic Shop Airplane Pt. 2 Anpanman So What Outro: Tear

3) Love Yourself: Her (2017)

Intro: Serendipity DNA Best of Me Dimple Pied Piper Skit: Billboard Music Awards Speech MIC Drop Go Go Outro: Her Skit: Hesitation & Fear (Hidden Track) Sea (Hidden Track)

4) Love Yourself: Answer (2018) (Compilation Album)

CD 1:

Euphoria Trivia 起: Just Dance Serendipity (Full Version) DNA Dimple Trivia 承: Love Her Singularity Fake Love The Truth Untold (ft. Steve Aoki) Trivia 轉: Seesaw Tear Epiphany I'm Fine IDOL Answer: Love Myself

CD 2 (Remixes & Bonus Tracks):

Magic Shop Best of Me Airplane Pt. 2 Go Go Anpanman MIC Drop DNA (Pedal 2 LA Mix) Fake Love (Rocking Vibe Mix) MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) IDOL (ft. Nicki Minaj)

Expand Tweet

5) Map of the Soul: Persona (2019)

Intro: Persona Boy With Luv (ft. Halsey) Mikrokosmos Make It Right Home Jamais Vu Dionysus

6) Map of the Soul: 7 (2020)

Intro: Persona Boy With Luv (ft. Halsey) Make It Right Jamais Vu Dionysus Interlude: Shadow Black Swan Filter My Time Louder than Bombs ON UGH! 00:00 (Zero O’Clock) Inner Child Friends Moon Respect We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal Outro: Ego

7) Proof (2022)

CD 1:

Born Singer No More Dream N.O Boy In Luv Danger I Need U RUN Burning Up (Fire) Blood Sweat & Tears Spring Day DNA Fake Love IDOL Boy With Luv (ft. Halsey) ON Dynamite Life Goes On Butter Yet to Come

CD 2:

Run BTS Intro: Persona Stay Moon Jamais Vu Trivia 轉: Seesaw BTS Cypher Pt.3: Killer Outro: Ego Her Filter Friends Singularity 00:00 (Zero O’Clock) Euphoria Dimple

CD 3 (Only in Physical Version):

Young Love Quotation Mark Boy In Luv (Demo) I Need U (Demo) Boyz With Fun (Demo) Tony Montana (ft. Jimin) Young Forever (RM Demo) Spring Day (V Demo) DNA (J-Hope Demo) Epiphany (Jin Demo) Seesaw (Demo) Still With You (Acapella by Jungkook) For Youth

All of the group's members are set to return by June 2025. Hence, fans are awaiting for an official BTS group comeback and the activities they will plan and conduct for the rest of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback