  "Living Legends"- Fans celebrate as BTS becomes the first ever group to have 7 albums with every song reaching 100 million streams on Spotify

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Modified Jan 29, 2025 16:19 GMT
K-Pop Group BTS Joins White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre At Daily Briefing - Source: Getty
K-Pop Group BTS Joins White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre At Daily Briefing (Image via Getty)

BTS has made history as the first music group in the world to have the most albums where every track surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify.

With seven albums, BTS joins Taylor Swift, the only other artist to accomplish this record, making them the first-ever group to do so. The latest addition to this list is their anthology album Proof, which has now seen all its songs cross the 100 million streams mark.

Fans across the world are celebrating this achievement.

"Living Legends," tweeted one fan.
"This is a FLAWLESS VICTORY!!!!" another fan exclaimed.
"BTS has always created history with 7. CONGRATULATIONS BTS PAVED THE WAY IT'S 7 AGAIN," a fan remarked.

Some other fans expressed their excitement and anticipation for more goals.

"FINALLY! Congrats bts and armys now onto the next goals!" a fan expressed.
"This type of record is what I'm saying. We gonna aim to get all those FIRSTs," a fan mentioned.

BTS' achievement streak on Spotify continues

BTS has been on a group hiatus since 2022 due to their mandatory military service. This pause has meant no new group music releases. However, that has not stopped them from setting new records on major music platforms like Spotify.

Their latest achievement comes as every track from 7 of their albums has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

The albums that have achieved this milestone are:

  • BE
  • Love Yourself: Tear
  • Love Yourself: Her
  • Love Yourself: Answer
  • Map of the Soul: Persona
  • Map of the Soul: 7
  • Proof

A detailed breakdown of the tracklist for each album can be seen below:

1) BE (2020)

  1. Life Goes On
  2. Fly to My Room
  3. Blue & Grey
  4. Skit
  5. Telepathy
  6. Dis-ease
  7. Stay
  8. Dynamite

2) Love Yourself: Tear (2018)

  1. Intro: Singularity
  2. Fake Love
  3. The Truth Untold (ft. Steve Aoki)
  4. 134340
  5. Paradise
  6. Love Maze
  7. Magic Shop
  8. Airplane Pt. 2
  9. Anpanman
  10. So What
  11. Outro: Tear

3) Love Yourself: Her (2017)

  1. Intro: Serendipity
  2. DNA
  3. Best of Me
  4. Dimple
  5. Pied Piper
  6. Skit: Billboard Music Awards Speech
  7. MIC Drop
  8. Go Go
  9. Outro: Her
  10. Skit: Hesitation & Fear (Hidden Track)
  11. Sea (Hidden Track)

4) Love Yourself: Answer (2018) (Compilation Album)

CD 1:

  1. Euphoria
  2. Trivia 起: Just Dance
  3. Serendipity (Full Version)
  4. DNA
  5. Dimple
  6. Trivia 承: Love
  7. Her
  8. Singularity
  9. Fake Love
  10. The Truth Untold (ft. Steve Aoki)
  11. Trivia 轉: Seesaw
  12. Tear
  13. Epiphany
  14. I'm Fine
  15. IDOL
  16. Answer: Love Myself

CD 2 (Remixes & Bonus Tracks):

  1. Magic Shop
  2. Best of Me
  3. Airplane Pt. 2
  4. Go Go
  5. Anpanman
  6. MIC Drop
  7. DNA (Pedal 2 LA Mix)
  8. Fake Love (Rocking Vibe Mix)
  9. MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)
  10. IDOL (ft. Nicki Minaj)

5) Map of the Soul: Persona (2019)

  1. Intro: Persona
  2. Boy With Luv (ft. Halsey)
  3. Mikrokosmos
  4. Make It Right
  5. Home
  6. Jamais Vu
  7. Dionysus

6) Map of the Soul: 7 (2020)

  1. Intro: Persona
  2. Boy With Luv (ft. Halsey)
  3. Make It Right
  4. Jamais Vu
  5. Dionysus
  6. Interlude: Shadow
  7. Black Swan
  8. Filter
  9. My Time
  10. Louder than Bombs
  11. ON
  12. UGH!
  13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)
  14. Inner Child
  15. Friends
  16. Moon
  17. Respect
  18. We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal
  19. Outro: Ego

7) Proof (2022)

CD 1:

  1. Born Singer
  2. No More Dream
  3. N.O
  4. Boy In Luv
  5. Danger
  6. I Need U
  7. RUN
  8. Burning Up (Fire)
  9. Blood Sweat & Tears
  10. Spring Day
  11. DNA
  12. Fake Love
  13. IDOL
  14. Boy With Luv (ft. Halsey)
  15. ON
  16. Dynamite
  17. Life Goes On
  18. Butter
  19. Yet to Come

CD 2:

  1. Run BTS
  2. Intro: Persona
  3. Stay
  4. Moon
  5. Jamais Vu
  6. Trivia 轉: Seesaw
  7. BTS Cypher Pt.3: Killer
  8. Outro: Ego
  9. Her
  10. Filter
  11. Friends
  12. Singularity
  13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)
  14. Euphoria
  15. Dimple

CD 3 (Only in Physical Version):

  1. Young Love
  2. Quotation Mark
  3. Boy In Luv (Demo)
  4. I Need U (Demo)
  5. Boyz With Fun (Demo)
  6. Tony Montana (ft. Jimin)
  7. Young Forever (RM Demo)
  8. Spring Day (V Demo)
  9. DNA (J-Hope Demo)
  10. Epiphany (Jin Demo)
  11. Seesaw (Demo)
  12. Still With You (Acapella by Jungkook)
  13. For Youth

All of the group's members are set to return by June 2025. Hence, fans are awaiting for an official BTS group comeback and the activities they will plan and conduct for the rest of the year.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
