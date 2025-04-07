"Looks like honeymoon era" — Fans react as TWICE’s Sana and (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon’s showcase candid bond in Guam trip vlog

On April 6, 2025, a travel vlog featuring TWICE’s Sana and (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon was uploaded to Miyeon’s personal YouTube channel. Titled MIYEON x SANA’s Guam Trip💘Bestie Mode🔥, the video showed the two idols enjoying a vacation together.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The vlog featured moments from their trip, including conversations, scenic shots, and behind-the-scenes clips. It quickly garnered attention for its title and the visible camaraderie between the two artists. The video has since been widely shared across social media. One X user commented:

"Wtf look like honeymoon era."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to the video on online forums, highlighting their friendly chemistry and visuals.

"Watching this vlog makes me feel like I intruded in a private vacation between gfs," a fan remarked.

"LMAO THEY LOOKED LIKE THEY R GETTING ENGAGED LMFAO," a viewer noted.

"This is crazy they really look like a married couple," a person said.

More similar fan reactions.

Ad

"THE HAND HOLDING IS SOOOO 😭😭😭," a user shared.

"This is giving me gf fomo," a netizen wrote.

"Super cute 😭🥰🫠," another fan added.

TWICE’s Sana and (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon's friendship began with a fan edit

Ad

TWICE's Sana and (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon have showcased their close bond through various public interactions and shared experiences. TWICE's sub-vocalist once appeared on Miyeon’s radio show Gossip Idle, where the two idols openly discussed their friendship.

During the show, Miyeon responded to a fan’s question about why she stopped calling Sana “unnie” and now just calls her “Sana.” She explained that when she first spoke about the TWICE star on a live show, she called her “sunbaenim” (senior), not “unnie.”

Ad

Sana shared that she first became aware of Miyeon’s interest through an edited fan video. A few days later, they met at a music show, where Miyeon greeted her with a hug.

Miyeon then asked for Sana’s phone number during their first meeting. Although they didn’t immediately begin frequent contact, Sana reached out first. The two began meeting occasionally for meals and eventually became close friends.

Their friendship was further highlighted during another collaboration. Miyeon appeared on TWICE's Sana’s Fridge Interview, a temporary spin-off of Dex’s Fridge Interview, hosted by Sana while Dex was filming another series.

Ad

The talk show offers viewers a glimpse into the guest’s preferences, food habits, and personal items. For this run, a new segment titled “What’s in my bag?” was introduced. During her appearance, Miyeon praised the TWICE member's hosting skills, stating:

“I thought (Sana) would do really well. She’s really empathetic and a good listener even in normal times. In fact, that’s the biggest role of an MC.”

Ad

Their bond appears to date back several years. On August 8 of last year, Sana posted a message on social media dedicated to Miyeon.

"You worked hard preparing for the comeback and concert, Pretty! It's not easy to see your face now, but it'll be even harder when you go on tour. I'm sad, can't let you go. No, go! Ha, keep in touch often. My super lady Miyeon," the caption read.

Ad

The accompanying photo showed Sana and Miyeon posing cheek to cheek, drawing attention to their similar visuals. This resemblance has since sparked fan discussions about their lookalike features. Sana also commented on one of Miyeon’s social media posts, writing:

“Today, Miyeon really looks like me, we really look alike, wow.”

Miyeon responded:

"I guess it's true that when you love someone, you start to resemble them."

Miyeon also once shared during a fan interaction that Sana had bought her a birthday gift—a film camera she had wanted but hadn’t purchased yet. According to Miyeon, Sana had accompanied her on multiple visits to find the right one before eventually gifting it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More