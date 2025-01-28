Love Scout starring Han Min-ji and Lee Joon-hyuk achieves peak viewership of 12.3%

The SBS Friday-Saturday drama Love Scout has solidified its position as a hit series, reaching a nationwide peak viewership rating of 12.3% during its latest episode, as reported by Wikitree on January 26.

According to Nielsen Korea, the 2049 target viewership rating—a critical metric for channel competitiveness—also hit 3.9%, securing the top spot among all Saturday programs.

The eighth episode, which aired on January 25, maintained strong momentum, recording a 10.9% nationwide rating and 10.6% in the metropolitan area. The drama’s steady climb has propelled it into the TOP 20 of all-time SBS Friday-Saturday dramas, surpassing the 2023 series The Devil. Notably, the fourth episode’s 11.3% viewership remains a milestone, ranking as the 20th highest-rated episode for dramas in this slot.

What happened in episode 8 of Love Scout?

The eighth episode of Love Scout captivated audiences with its mix of workplace drama, romance, and heartfelt family moments. The main storyline followed Ji-yoon (Han Min-ji) and Eun-ho (Lee Joon-hyuk) as they balanced their secret office romance with professional challenges.

Highlights included Eun-ho’s bold move to protect Ji-yoon from investor Woo-hyuk Jang’s (Cho Seung-yeon) unreasonable demands, a moment that drew enthusiastic reactions from viewers and boosted ratings.

Additionally, the drama explored lawyer Seon-woo’s (Kim Shin-rok) struggle to juggle work and childcare amidst a custody dispute. With Ji-yoon and Eun-ho’s support, Seon-woo found a new position, allowing her to maintain her career while caring for her son. This subplot resonated deeply with viewers, adding emotional depth to the episode.

The episode ended on a tense note, hinting at a looming crisis for Ji-yoon as she faced retaliation from the investor she had rejected. However, Eun-ho’s unwavering support provided a sense of hope, leaving viewers eager for the next episode.

What to expect from Love Scout episode 9?

Episode 9 of Love Scout picks up from the moment Kang Ji-yun and Yoo Eun-ho leave the party together. Yoo Eun-ho reassures Ji-yun of her strengths, emphasizing that she doesn’t need to strive for perfection.

His heartfelt promise to always stand by her side leads to an emotional connection that blossoms into a moment of intimacy. Just as their relationship seems to be on solid ground, an unexpected challenge emerges.

Min Jong-hyun, a successful CEO of an interior design company, meets Ji-yun for a business matter. Their professional interaction sparks jealousy in her secretary, Yoo Eun-ho, especially when Min Jong-hyun invites Ji-yun to dinner. Eun-ho begins overthinking, worrying about the possibility of Ji-yun developing feelings for Min Jong-hyun.

His behavior, reminiscent of a lovestruck teenager despite being a father and a grown man, adds a touch of charm to his character. The preview ends with Eun-ho revealing that he visited Ji-yun’s father, leaving viewers curious about how she will react to this news.

The episode also delves into the dynamic between Woo Jeong-han (Kim Do-hoon) and Jung Su-hyeon (Kim Yoon-hye). Eun-ho accidentally witnesses the pair sharing a candid and fun moment in public and wonders about their connection.

As Woo Jeong-han is about to explain that they bonded over their shared experience of one-sided love, Su-hyeon interrupts him and diverts the conversation. Later, the two are seen at Su-hyeon’s home with her mother and niece, sparking curiosity about the nature of their relationship.

Love Scout airs every Friday at 10 PM and Saturday at 9:50 PM on SBS.

