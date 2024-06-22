Lovely Runner’s cast misses Byeon Woo-seok as they take a reward trip

As Lovely Runner's cast and crew enjoy their reward vacation in Phuket, the lead actor, Byeon Woo-seok, is missed. The Lovely Runner team went on a vacation in Phuket after the show aired. While the rest of the cast confirmed their attendance, Byeon Woo-seok had to skip the opportunity owing to his Summer Letter Asia Tour leading to the cast missing him on the trip.

However, the cast has reminded Woo-seok that they have been thinking about him throughout the trip. Woo-seok has been equally reciprocating, reacting to each of their posts.

Lovely Runner's cast uploads pictures from reward vacation, misses Byeon Woo-seok

Lovely Runner became one of the most successful K-dramas of the year. Hence, the production planned a vacation for them in Phuket, Thailand for them to blow off some steam. Now back, the cast has been active in posting pictures and memories from their vacation in Phuket and fans are loving it.

They have also made sure that Woo-seok does not feel left out by not attending the trip. From leaving space in the pictures for Woo-seok to posing with his picture on their phones, the cast expressed missing their lead actor. They wrote "Run without Sunjae" on the sand as a fun way of teasing the actor.

Woo-seok responded to the love they have been showing him by liking every post uploaded by the cast.

What does Byeon Woo-seok plan to do next?

Byeon Woo-seok is currently busy with his Summer Letter Asia tour, where he meets and interacts with his fans. On June 21, he attended a fan meeting in Manila, Philippines, and discussed his hopes for the future.

Woo-seok expressed he loved playing the character of Sun-jae in the drama, Woo-seok's first leading role, and he felt relatability to the character. The actor expressed he had wanted to experiment a little with his roles before doing Lovely Runner. However, he realized he liked romantic comedies better. Talking about what projects he would prefer to take up in the future, he said that he would want a good script and, ideally, a romantic comedy.

Fans might also get to watch Woo-seok again on the big screen as distribution company NEW is planning to re-release Soulmate again in theaters. The movie featuring Kim Da-mi and Jeon So-nee talks of the friendship between two girls and the dynamics surrounding them.