“MAIN EVENT INDEED”- Fans react as BTS’ Jimin breaks the internet with 4.8 Million+ mentions during Dior SS26 showcase at Paris Fashion Week

BTS member Park Jimin drew significant global attention at Dior's Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear show in Paris on October 1, 2025. Attending as Dior's global ambassador, Jimin at the event made his first official public appearance since completing his military service in June 2025.The artist attended the show seating in the front row, with figures such as Vogue Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour, American actress Monica Barbaro and Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey. However, his presence was one of the main focal point at the show attracting substantial media and public attention.The impact of Jimin's attendance was immediately evident across digital platforms. Over 4.8 million mentions related to his appearance were recorded on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) within a 12-hour period.The event and the BTS member's attendance garnered coverage from major fashion and news outlets, including Women's Wear Daily (WWD) and The Guardian. Coverages from both of this outlets highlighting the substantial impact of the BTS star on the showcase's visibility.WWD specifically noted that while it was creative director Jonathan Anderson's debut womenswear show for Dior but Jimin &quot;steals the show&quot;. They emphasized that his presence captured the spotlight, sending the audience into a frenzy and cementing him as one of the evening's standout figures.Following the surge of mentions on social media and outlets, fans expressed their excitement with posts describing Jimin as the highlight of the showcase. They flooded timelines with posts, videos, and edits, marveling at how his one single appearance was dominating global conversations during Paris Fashion Week. One fan commented,&quot;THIS IS INSANE! according to twt data, jimin appearance at Dior fashion show generated 4.8M of mentions under 12 hrs, gathering recognition from WWD and The guardian, everyone bow to the og it boy! Fans praised his visual celebrating the fact that the singer had become the centerpiece of discussions worldwide. They celebrated him as the ultimate highlight of the event, expressing awe at how one individual could spark such a massive wave of excitement worldwide. Many fans expressed awe at how effortlessly he "broke the internet," sharing that trending mentions for him were no surprise. Social media posts celebrated the BTS member's status as a global icon, with some joking about how his influence seems constant, no matter the circumstances.

Jimin stuns in all-black dior at ss26, opens up about bts comeback and personal growth on Weverse

For his attendance at the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 show Jimin picked a monochromatic ensemble. The K-pop artist wore an all-black outfit featuring a tailored suit jacket paired with black leather trousers and polished black dress shoes. The jacket was styled open and without an undershirt, subtly revealing his chest.The Like Crazy singer's appearance was complemented by his blonde hair. The look also incorporated a selection of gold and silver rings and silver hoop earrings. Accompanying them he wore a layered arrangement of gold chain jewelry, embellished with colored stones and intricate lacquer details. All of his jewelleries were from Dior's Le Jardin de Christian Dior collection.The singer on Weverse (Image via Weverse)Following his appearance at the Dior show, the BTS member went live on Weverse to interact with fans. When asked about preparations for upcoming concerts, he explained that his focus was currently on completing new music for BTS’s comeback.&quot;There's nothing to prepare for yet. I'm working hard on the album. I'll do my best to make it happen quickly so it doesn't get delayed. Now it's time for BTS to make a comeback.&quot; He said.He also reflected on personal growth, sharing that life presents daily challenges and that becoming a responsible adult and living well is not always easy. Jimin reassured fans about his well-being, emphasizing that they need not worry about him and encouraging them to focus on staying healthy and happy.