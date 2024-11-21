“Manifesting for this could happen”- Fans react as Nam Yoon-su comments on his wish for Love In The Big City season 2 renewal

In a recent interview with Rakuten Viki on Instagram on November 18, 2024, Nam Yoon-su commented on his wish for Love In The Big City season 2 renewal. Love In The Big City is a 2024 South Korean melodrama and coming-of-age series adapted from Sang Young Park’s novel. It tells the story of Go Young, a gay man living with HIV, as he navigates love and self-discovery in Seoul.

Sharing a home and a close bond with his best friend, Choi Mi-ae, a straight woman, Young faces societal pressures, a complicated relationship with his mother, and the heartbreak of ending his relationship with Sim Gyu-ho. Seeking healing, he travels to Thailand with a stranger named Habibi, uncovering new aspects of himself.

Featuring Nam Yoon-su, Lee Soo-kyung, and Oh Hyun-kyung, among others, the series was co-directed by Hur Jin-ho, Hong Ji-young, Son Tae-gyum, and Kim Se-in, with Park writing the screenplay. It premiered on TVING on October 21, 2024, and is available on Viki in select regions.

Fans were eager to know Nam Yoon-su's thoughts on getting a sequel for the beloved K-drama. The interviewer asked Nam Yoon-su if they could expect a second season of Love In The Big City, to which the actor replied:

"If Writer Park decides to write one, it might be possible? That would be great, and with the other cast along with me again that would be nice"

Upon hearing his desire for season 2 of Love In The Big City, fans took to the internet to show their support. One fan on X posted:

"Manifesting for this could happen please."

"No bc the writer Park should write bc there still sm left unsaid we can have season 2 with this," said one fan.

"Please make a special episode just for him and Gyu Ho get back together. I just want a happy ending for Gyu Ho," commented another.

Several other fans expressed their excitement after the actor's comment.

"Yes pls, I'll wait even if it takes years," said one fan.

"Yoon-su has said he would do it, Writer Park said he thinks it could happen and with hoeun it goes without saying. Now we just need a production conpany to pick it up!!," commented another.

"PLS PLS PLSSSS TAKE ME OUT OF MY MISERY!!!," responded one fan.

Nam Yoon-su confirmed for Killing Time

Ryu Hye-young and Nam Yoon-su have been confirmed for roles in the upcoming thriller film Killing Time. The movie is directed by Jang Jun-yeop and centers on a popular internet broadcast known for its sensational content. After a tragic accident during a live broadcast, the team makes a risky decision to regain their audience’s attention.

Ryu Hye-young will play Yeon-woo, a former aspiring actress who joins the "Killing Time" team and becomes numb to its shocking content. However, after the fatal incident, she is left traumatized. Nam Yoon-su will portray Joo-won, the show's producing director (PD), who relentlessly seeks even more controversial content to maintain its success.

The cast also includes Kim Seung-hee, Bae Myung-jin, Lee Gyu-hyun, Ji Soo-yeon, and Oh Min-soo, all playing members of the "Killing Time" team. As per the Statesman, filming began on October 18 and will be released in 2025.

While the future of the show remains uncertain, his upcoming role in Killing Time keeps fans excited for his next project. The demand for a second season is clear, and fans eagerly await any updates.

