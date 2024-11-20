Moon Ga-young and Lee Jong-suk officially confirmed to lead upcoming legal drama Seochodong: All we know so far

Moon Ga-young and Lee Jong-suk have been confirmed as the leads for tvN’s legal drama Seochodong, scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2025, as reported by Naver. The drama follows the lives of associate lawyers working in Seoul’s Seocho Judicial Town, focusing on their professional challenges and personal development.

The series is directed by Park Seung-woo, known for his previous work on Kairos and W. The script is written by Lee Seung-hyun, a practicing attorney, and draws from his real-life experiences, offering a realistic portrayal of the legal profession. Seochodong examines the journey of young lawyers as they handle a variety of cases while managing their own growth within the legal industry.

Seochodong: Plot and cast

Seochodong is an upcoming K-drama that follows the professional and personal journeys of associate lawyers working in Seoul’s Seocho Judicial Town, often referred to as the heart of the country’s legal industry. The story highlights the realities of young attorneys handling everyday cases, providing insight into their growth as they navigate the challenges of their demanding profession.

Kang Hee-ji, a first-year lawyer, begins her career after completing her apprenticeship and strives to balance her legal duties with her commitment to supporting clients on an emotional level. Alongside her is Ahn Joo-hyung, a seasoned ninth-year associate, whose experience contrasts with Hee-ji’s fresh outlook, offering a broader perspective on the evolving world of law and justice.

In Seochodong, Moon Ga-young will portray Kang Hee-ji, a first-year lawyer who has recently completed her apprenticeship. On the other hand, Lee Jong-suk will take on the role of Ahn Joo-hyung, a ninth-year associate lawyer. Ryu Hye-young is also in talks to join the cast, adding further anticipation to the drama’s ensemble.

More about the cast

Moon Ga-young, a German-born South Korean actress and model, began her career as a child model in 2005 and debuted in the film Bloody Reunion (2006). She is known for dramas like Heartstrings, Exo Next Door, Tempted, True Beauty, and The Interest of Love.

Born in Karlsruhe, Germany, to South Korean parents, Moon moved to South Korea in 2005. Her father studied physics, and her mother pursued music. Fluent in German and English, she also excels in piano, flute, and ballet.

Lee Jong-suk debuted as a runway model in 2005, becoming the youngest male model to walk in Seoul Fashion Week. He gained widespread recognition for his role in School 2013 and is also known for his performances in I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio, W, V.I.P., While You Were Sleeping, Romance Is a Bonus Book, and Big Mouth.

Ryu Hye-young is a South Korean actress and model, widely recognized for her performances in the popular dramas Reply 1988 and Law School.

