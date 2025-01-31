Motel California episode 7 recap: Kang-hee and Yeon-soo decide to stay friends

The MBC drama Motel California, directed by Kim Hyung-min and written by Lee Seo-yoon, premiered on January 10, 2025. The 12-episode series airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 pm KST. The story follows Ji Kang-hee (Lee Se-yeong), who returns to her hometown after 12 years and reunites with her first love, Cheon Yeon-soo (Na In-woo), now a veterinarian in the village.

Growing up at Motel California, Kang-hee endured constant ridicule due to her mixed-race background and difficult family circumstances. She left at the age of 20 to pursue a successful career as an interior designer in Seoul, but her homecoming has stirred up unresolved emotions and unforeseen challenges.

In episode 7 of Motel California, Yeon-soo decides that he can manage to stay friends with Kang-hee after trying to push her away. However, the friendship is short-lived.

Motel California episode 7 recap: How does Yeon-soo wake up beside Seok-kyung?

In episode 7 of Motel California, while Kang-hee and Yeon-soo are kissing in the room, they are interrupted by Chun-pil and Seok-kyung. They meet later on the terrace. After a discussion about whether to stay friends or not, they decide to stop going over the same thing repeatedly since it was in the past.

The next day, Yeon-soo ignores Kang-hee. Even when Kang-hee visits him at his hospital, he leaves under the pretense of a veterinary visit. He also returns a scarf that she had gifted him. The next day, Nan-woo comes to Seok-kyung and Kang-hee for help. They needed to build a shed for a donkey, which was being brought to the hospital.

Kang-hee tries to speak with him like he is a friend, but Yeon-soo keeps his distance. She tells him that she wants to build her own house and will even have a guest room for him. She asks him to get his wife and kids there someday. When Yeon-soo asks them to join for dinner, she locks her arms with Seok-kyung and tells him she already has plans.

In a flashback, a young Kang-hee drew lines in the snow and, upon Yeon-soo's insistence, decided to get him a room, too.

While having a drink at a tent bar, Yeon-soo sees Seok-kyung speaking to Esther. Mistaking Seok-kyung to be having an affair, he sits with them to inquire. As Esther tells him that she is married and pregnant as well, Yeon-soo finds out that she and Seok-kyung are close friends.

After Esther leaves, Yeon-soo and Seok-kyung go for another drinking round and start arguing about who likes Kang-hee better. They wake up beside each other the next day. Yeon-soo comes along with Seok-kyung to the construction site to talk to Kang-hee. He tells Kang-hee that he is ready to stay friends after seeing Esther and Seok-kyung together.

Nan-woo receives flowers and concert tickets from Yeon-soo. It turns out they were from Yeon-soo's mother since she wanted them to get married. After hearing about this, Seong-eon gets flowers for Ah-reum but is unable to give it to her. As Nan-woo is carrying the flowers home, she meets Kang-hee and tells her that the flowers are from Yeon-soo.

Having to go to Seoul for work, she finds that the only empty seat on the bus is beside Yeon-soo. As the two talk, Yeon-soo asks her to give him a tour of Seoul. Yeon-soo tells her that he wants to see where she works. After sharing a meal and feeding each other, Kang-hee asks him if he wants to see her home.

Yeon-soo comforts Kang-hee while she tells him how hard it is to reach where she is. She asks him if it is okay for friends to kiss and leans in.

The next episode of Motel California is scheduled to be released on February 1, 2025.

