Motel California episode 8 recap: Why does Yeon-soo's mother hate Kang-hee?

The MBC drama Motel California, featuring Lee Se-young and Na In-woo, debuted on January 10, 2025. Helmed by director Kim Hyung-min and penned by writer Lee Seo-yoon, the 12-episode series airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 pm KST.

The plot centers on Ji Kang-hee, who returns to her hometown after 12 years and reconnects with her first love, Cheon Yeon-soo, now a veterinarian in the village. Having grown up at Motel California, Kang-hee faced constant scrutiny due to her mixed-race heritage and family struggles. At 20, she left to establish herself as a successful interior designer in Seoul, but her homecoming stirred up unresolved emotions and unexpected obstacles.

In this episode of Motel California, it is revealed that Yeon-soo's mother believes that Kang-hee's mother seduced her husband and caused his death. The episode is filled with confrontations as well as resolutions.

Trending

Motel California episode 8 recap: Are Kang-hee and Yeon-soo able to stay friends?

Episode 8 of Motel California starts as Kang-hee leans in to kiss Yeon-soo. However, he stops her, reminding her that they have decided to be friends. Kang-hee suggests drinking and goes to the nearby convenience store to get liquor.

Seeing that one of her light bulbs needs changing, Yeon-soo calls her and tells her that he needs her to get something. Assuming that he is speaking about protection, she buys it only to realize later that he is talking about the light bulb.

After fixing the light, they sit to drink. Yeon-soo gets drunk first and pulls Kang-hee close. As he leans in to kiss her, he stops him since she has to use the restroom. When she comes back, Yeon-soo has fallen asleep.

Kang-hee puts a blanket on him and falls asleep on the sofa. Yeon-soo wakes up in the middle of the night and puts her to bed. The next morning, Seok-kyung bumps into Yeon-soo as he is coming out of Kang-hee's house. Seok-kyung asks whether they slept together and Kang-hee denies. Seok-kyung talks to Esther about it.

Kang-hee decides to to Hana-eup but Yeon-soo stops her and asks her to spend another day with him in Seoul. Meanwhile, Yeon-soo's mother, Su-ji who is planning a proposal, gets his text about prolonging his stay. She finds that Kang-hee is also in Seoul and gets worried.

Kang-hee and Yeon-soo play games and take pictures together. Suddenly, Kang-hee gets a call from Yeon-soo's mother who yells at her. She calls again but Yeon-soo cuts the call. When they arrive at Hana-eup, Su-ji is waiting at the bus stop. She tries to confront Kang-hee but Yeon-soo stops her.

She then goes to Chun-pil and blames Kang-hee's mother for making Yeon-soo's father elope with her. When she starts talking about Kang-hee being of the same character, Chun-pil loses his cool and snaps back at her. He asks her when she really cared about Yeon-soo and to just live her life and leave the two alone. Su-ji calls Yeon-soo to the hospital and asks him to leave Kang-hee.

Deok-gu comes to talk to Chun-pil about Kang-hee and Yeon-soo and suggests either sending Kang-hee back to Seoul or getting Su-ji married off again. Kang-hee walks in during this conversation.

Chun-pil speaks to Kang-hee and tells her that the migratory birds reminded him of her. He comforts her and tells her that he wishes she live comfortably wherever she decides to. He also has to go somewhere for a while.

Seok-kyung comes back from Seoul and finds that the construction has been stopped due to multiple complaints, apparently due to Kang-hee. He speaks to Kang-hee who tells her that it would be better for her to go back to Seoul. Figuring there is something wrong, he asks Heon-yeol's group of friends about the truth.

Su-ji is waiting as Kang-hee comes back to the motel. She tells her that she is just like her mother and will show her true colors soon. Just then, Yeon-soo walks in and takes her away.

Seok-kyung speaks to Kang-hee and suggests stirring up a bigger rumor to cover the ones already going on. He gives her a pendant and tells her that he will take care of it in this episode of Motel California.

Yeon-soo takes Su-ji out for a meal and apologizes to her for not having told her about his father's secret meeting with Kang-hee's mother. He tells her that he used to wish Kang-hee's mother was his mother and has felt guilty about it since he was a child. This was the reason he put up with everything Su-ji put him through. However, he has done his part and will become independent from her.

Then, he rushes to Motel California and tells Kang-hee that he has something to tell her. After bringing her to a secluded spot, he kisses her and asks her to date him.

The next episode of Motel California is scheduled to be released on February 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback