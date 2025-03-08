"Music has been around for literally decades" — Fans defend ITZY's Yeji against plagiarism accusations 

On March 4, 2025, ITZY's Yeji released the music video teaser for her upcoming track Air through the group's official X account. The twenty-second clip featured the artist providing a snippet of the forthcoming music. Later, she embraced the red vehicle and made different poses with her.

As the teaser for Air circulated on social media, some internet users accused Yeji of plagiarizing British artist Charlie XCX. They drew comparisons to the latter's Gone music video, released in 2019. However, Yeji's fanbase quickly came to her defense. One X user tweeted:

"back to share my opinion..im a charli xcx stan first and foremost and this is not really charli nachos its 80s synths and she’s on the hood of a car. like yes charli was on the moodboard but this type of music has been around for literally decades and yeji is doing it so well."

Fans dismissed the plagiarism claims, arguing that the band has been doing electropop and experimental music since its debut era.

"charli xcx plagiarism" when in fact, itzy has been doing electropop and experimental since debut so i would never understand where y'all get the guts to say all that sh*t when charli xcx doesn't own that genre. anyways, yeji 'air' is a certified hit," a fan reacted.

"“charli xcx natchos” and itzy has been doing electropop and house music since debut," another fan shared.

"she literally reheated their it’z me nachos," an X user commented.

"i could see that ppl in the qrts only knows itzys name cuz why should yeji copy charli xcx while her group are using the same back music since their debut? yall wanna hate my girls soooo bad but nah its not happening," a netizen mentioned.

Meanwhile, some fans requested others to stop comparing the group and Charli XCX's music, as the former has already worked with Sophie in 2020.

"Yeji bringing back her voltage scene and itz’’me sound if you don’t know look it up," an X user reacted.

"y’all have to stop with the”charli xcx”nachos narrative when itzy literally worked with sophie on’24hrs’in 2020. if you knew anything about itzy or yeji you would know this genre or concept has been a part of their sound evolution throughout their careers," a fan shared.

"charli nachos this, reheating that, but do we realize that itzy is the only kpop group to have a song produced by thee sophie," an X user mentioned.

"“charli xcx nachos” most of you probably don’t even know anything about this damn song…. i don’t wanna hear it coming out of ur mouth," another person commented.

More about K-pop group ITZY

The South Korean girl group features five members, including Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. They made their official debut on February 12, 2019, with the digital single IT'z Different, released through JYP Entertainment and distributed by IRIVER. The record featured two tracks, including Dalla Dalla and Want It?.

The group has an impressive list of discography, including Crazy in Love, Like Magic, Break Ice, Gold, Born To Be, Cheshire, Kill My Doubt, and Trust Me MIDZY. Additionally, they have released Japanese records, namely, Ringo, Sugar-holic, No Biggie, Blah Blah Blah, Voltage, and others.

Furthermore, the group unveiled their ninth mini-album, Gold, on October 15, 2024, featuring Gold and Imaginary as the double title tracks.

Meanwhile, Yeji is set to release her much-anticipated album Air on March 10, 2025.

