"My 3rd gen ults are coming back!!" - Fans react as MOMOLAND set to officially resume group activities after signing with Inyeon Entertainment

On April 10, 2025, Daily Sports reported that all six members of MOMOLAND would continue as a group. They recently signed an exclusive contract with Inyeon Entertainment and will proceed with their group activities.

Maeil Business Newspaper also reported that an official disclosed that only the group's activities would be handled by the new agency. The group is expected to prioritize international performance and activities over domestic ones.

The group ceased their group activities earlier in January 2023. Inyeon Entertainment is known for representing actors Kim Ji-ho, Kim Hee-jung and Song Ji-ho.

Fans were excited about the news and took to the social media to express their thoughts. One fan happily exclaimed that the third-generation ultimate was coming back.

"Ohhh my heart.my 3rd gen ults are comig back!!" commented a fan on X.

Fans continued to share their excitement on X, expressing enthusiasm for the group's future activities. One fan expressed their eagerness to hear new music, while another exclaimed that the news wasn't something they expected to see on their bingo card.

"OMGGG!!! EVERYONE WAKE UPPPP MOMOLAND IS COMING BACK!!!" exclaimed another fan.

"Apparently Momoland is coming back at some point? Not what I expected to hear this year but Im excited to see what new music they will come out with, since I currently only know them for one or two songs... hopefully that will change soon," commented another fan.

"Momoland coming back to the kpop industry wasn't on my bingo card for 2025 but HELLO," remarked another fan.

Many fan reactions expressed excitement about the group reuniting, with one fan remarking that finally, the girls have heard the fans' calls and another stating their heart is beating fast in anticipation.

"the way i ain’t even listening much to momoland these days because it just HURTS and now i‘m listening while getting ready for work and i just wanna cry while shaking my a** off omg," commented another fan.

"I’m still here btw gagged and all like they really heard our call," reacted another fan.

"My girls are back. I've been waiting for you forever. My merry heart is beating fast," wrote another fan.

More about the girl group, MOMOLAND

The group was formed by MLD Entertainment through a reality show, Finding Momoland. The original members of the group were chosen from the show, which were Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin and Nancy.

They debuted with the mini album Welcome to Momoland in November 2016. The group expanded to nine members in 2017 with the addition of Daisy and Taeha, but later changed the lineup. Members Taeha and Yeonwoo left the group in 2019, and Dairy departed in 2020.

In 2020, the group released a special EP, Starry Night and also signed with ICM Partners to expand into the US market. Later that year, they released the single album, Ready or Not which featured lyrics which were co-written by the famous singer PSY.

In 2021, the group released their English single, Yummy Yummy Love with Natti Natasha, which earned them a nomination at the 2022 Juventud Awards. This accolade made them the first Korean act to be recognised at the event.

After their contract with MLD Entertainment expired in January, the members departed from the label. In February 2023, all the members wrote handwritten letters on Instagram announcing their disbandment.

In other news, the group's vocalist, Nancy, will make her acting debut in the movie Pig Valley, produced by Ma Dong-seok.

