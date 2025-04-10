"My boy is traumatized"- Fans in stitches as Stray Kids' Hyunjin teases Changbin after robe mishap on 3RACHA live

On April 10, 2025, Stray Kids' Changbin found himself at the center of fan laughter. It was after a robe-related accident from a 3RACHA live broadcast that unexpectedly stole the spotlight. During the livestream, Changbin was seen adjusting his hotel robe.

He was unaware that it had tightened around his waist, fully outlining his back on camera. Following the live, the moment quickly went viral as fans shared screenshots and jokes across social media.

Later, during another live featuring Changbin, Seungmin, and Hyunjin, the latter brought up the viral image. He told Changbin he had seen the photo and jokingly mentioned he'd even received a nickname because of it.

Stray Kids' Changbin was clearly flustered and admitted the belt had gotten stuck under him and promised an accident like that would never happen again. Despite the embarrassment, he laughed along.

Fans instantly flooded social media with reactions. An X user, @gnabnahc97chris, wrote,

"my boy is traumatized."

They turned the hilarious incident into a trending topic.

"bby there's nothing embarrassing about that ??? if anything it was a compliment. from the rope," an X user wrote.

"Excuse me Binnie…was it necessary to for the belt to be like that??," a fan commented.

"Hyunjin trying so hard to contain a laugh but failing miserably bc of Changbin is exactly the content I want," a netizen remarked.

"You can just tell they were just doing whatever in that live forgetting the camera was even there," another person added.

Many found Changbin’s reaction in the second live even funnier than the original moment.

"he shouldn't be embrassed he should be proud, good googily moogily," a fan commented.

"changbin having a mental breakdown after realising we could see his back fully while he's wearing the robe I am crying," an X user mentioned.

"it was the best part actually," another user wrote.

More about Stray Kids' latest activities and ongoing world tour

Stray Kids continue their activities with a packed schedule. Their ongoing dominATE world tour has taken them across Latin America. The group is set to cover North America and Europe in the coming months.

Stray Kids also wrapped up three nights of their 5th fanmeeting SKZ 5’OClock at Inspire Arena and dropped the single album Mixtape: Dominate on March 21. It featured the Korean version of Giant and several sub-unit tracks.

Here's a list of the upcoming Stray Kids dominATE world tour dates and venues as of April 2025:

April 1: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

April 5: São Paulo, Brazil

April 9: Lima, Peru

April 12: Mexico City, Mexico

May 24: Seattle, WA, USA

May 28: San Francisco, CA, USA

May 31: Los Angeles, CA, USA

June 6: Arlington, TX, USA

June 10: Atlanta, GA, USA

June 14: Orlando, FL, USA

June 18: New York, NY, USA

June 23: Washington, D.C., USA

June 26: Chicago, IL, USA

June 29: Toronto, ON, Canada

July 11: Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 15: Frankfurt, Germany

July 18–19: London, UK

July 22: Madrid, Spain

July 26–27: Paris, France

As of now, Stray Kids is scheduled to perform in major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London, and Paris through July 2025.

