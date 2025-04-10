"My boy is traumatized"- Fans in stitches as Stray Kids' Hyunjin teases Changbin after robe mishap on 3RACHA live

On April 10, 2025, Stray Kids' Changbin found himself at the center of fan laughter. It was after a robe-related accident from a 3RACHA live broadcast that unexpectedly stole the spotlight. During the livestream, Changbin was seen adjusting his hotel robe.
He was unaware that it had tightened around his waist, fully outlining his back on camera. Following the live, the moment quickly went viral as fans shared screenshots and jokes across social media.
Later, during another live featuring Changbin, Seungmin, and Hyunjin, the latter brought up the viral image. He told Changbin he had seen the photo and jokingly mentioned he'd even received a nickname because of it.
Stray Kids' Changbin was clearly flustered and admitted the belt had gotten stuck under him and promised an accident like that would never happen again. Despite the embarrassment, he laughed along.
Fans instantly flooded social media with reactions. An X user, @gnabnahc97chris, wrote,
"my boy is traumatized."
They turned the hilarious incident into a trending topic.
"bby there's nothing embarrassing about that ??? if anything it was a compliment. from the rope," an X user wrote.
"Excuse me Binnie…was it necessary to for the belt to be like that??," a fan commented.
"Hyunjin trying so hard to contain a laugh but failing miserably bc of Changbin is exactly the content I want," a netizen remarked.
"You can just tell they were just doing whatever in that live forgetting the camera was even there," another person added.
Many found Changbin’s reaction in the second live even funnier than the original moment.
"he shouldn't be embrassed he should be proud, good googily moogily," a fan commented.
"changbin having a mental breakdown after realising we could see his back fully while he's wearing the robe I am crying," an X user mentioned.
"it was the best part actually," another user wrote.
More about Stray Kids' latest activities and ongoing world tour
Stray Kids continue their activities with a packed schedule. Their ongoing dominATE world tour has taken them across Latin America. The group is set to cover North America and Europe in the coming months.
Stray Kids also wrapped up three nights of their 5th fanmeeting SKZ 5’OClock at Inspire Arena and dropped the single album Mixtape: Dominate on March 21. It featured the Korean version of Giant and several sub-unit tracks.
Here's a list of the upcoming Stray Kids dominATE world tour dates and venues as of April 2025:
- April 1: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- April 5: São Paulo, Brazil
- April 9: Lima, Peru
- April 12: Mexico City, Mexico
- May 24: Seattle, WA, USA
- May 28: San Francisco, CA, USA
- May 31: Los Angeles, CA, USA
- June 6: Arlington, TX, USA
- June 10: Atlanta, GA, USA
- June 14: Orlando, FL, USA
- June 18: New York, NY, USA
- June 23: Washington, D.C., USA
- June 26: Chicago, IL, USA
- June 29: Toronto, ON, Canada
- July 11: Amsterdam, Netherlands
- July 15: Frankfurt, Germany
- July 18–19: London, UK
- July 22: Madrid, Spain
- July 26–27: Paris, France
As of now, Stray Kids is scheduled to perform in major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London, and Paris through July 2025.