“My favorite song recently”— Doosan Bears's new foreign special hitter Jake Cave names BTS’ j-hope’s 'On the Street’ as his potential cheer song

On Tuesday, February 4, Doosan Bears' latest foreign special hitter, Jake Cave, named BTS' j-hope's On The Street feat. J-Cole as one of his favorite songs. In an interview with Xsport News, the baseball player who was recently announced to be a part of the KBO League shared his excitement about the same.

He talked about various things, including his interests in Korean cuisine, festivals, and artists. One of the things Cave spoke about was his choice for his cheer or entrance song. Given that baseball players ideally enter the field at the start of a match to a cheer song of their pick to get them hyped up for the match, Jake Cave shared his ideas for his cheer song at the KBO League.

While he stated that he had a different cheer while he was playing in the Major League in the U.S., his options might vary with the KBO League. He shared that his favorite song at the moment was BTS' j-hope's On The Street, and therefore, he might choose it as his cheer song even though it's not a very energetic song.

"I especially look forward to the passionate cheering culture unique to KBO. I hope they come up with a great cheer song for me. I used a different walk-up song in the U.S., but my favorite song recently is 'On the Street' by BTS’s j-hope. It’s not exactly an intense battle song, so I’m debating whether to use it (laughs)."

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope's recent solo activities

BTS' j-hope, aka Jung Ho-seok, is a K-pop idol, South Korean rapper, and soloist who debuted in 2013 under BigHit Entertainment. While he has rolled out several solo tracks, such as his mixtape, Hope World, in 2018, Ho-seok made his official solo debut with the release of his first studio album, Jack In The Box, in July 2022.

j-hope soon enlisted in the military for his mandatory service in April 2023. Following the successful completion of his enlistment, he was discharged from the military in October 2025.

Following the same, he has been slowly reentering the industry as a soloist. On October 23, Jung Ho-seok threw the first pitch at the second baseball game of the 2024 Shinhan SOL Bank KBO Korean Series: KIA Tigers vs. Samsung Lions.

Most recently, he announced his first solo tour, Hope On The Stage, which is expected to kickstart in late February. He will be rolling out shows in cities like Seoul, Brooklyn, Mexico City, Oakland, Manila, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Saitama, and more. Jung Ho-seok will be wrapping up his solo tour on June 1 in Osaka, Japan, at the Kyocera Dome.

j-hope also hinted at the possible release of new solo music from him. He posted a snippet of his upcoming solo music video, titled Beginning of a New Dream, on Instagram. He also captioned the post with "New music on the way. 2025.03." Hence, fans have been hoping for a new solo comeback from the idol in March 2025.

