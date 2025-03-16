"My queen is back" - Fans celebrate Jun Ji-hyun’s comeback as Disney+’s 'Tempest' teaser clip goes viral

Jun Ji-hyun is a South Korean actress, who has been away from the limelight for some time now. However, she is gearing up to make a comeback this year with Disney+'s drama Tempest. A short teaser for the drama was shared in January 2025, when the streaming platform announced its roster for the year.

The teaser of Tempest went viral on March 15, 2025, when it was re-posted on X, and fans were in awe of Jun Ji-hyun's role. Kang Dong-won also stars in this thriller drama. Fans expressed their surprise and excitement at the Jirisan actress's comeback.

"Ahhhhhh my queen is back," one fan said.

Fans were quick to note that Park Hae-joon is also seen in the teaser. Besides, fans were also amazed by Jun Ji-hyun's visuals and Kang Dong-won's comeback to the small screen.

"She has not changed one bit. How?" a fan replied.

"Finally going to see him again. I love his acting and he's acting with a queen. Nice," another fan wrote.

Fans speculated that Tempest would be a promising drama to watch. They expressed that they could not wait for the drama and already dubbed it as 'drama of the year'.

"Seated for these 2 OG movie box office hit actor/actress," a fan wrote.

"It screams drama of the year," a user wrote.

"AAAAA THIS IS WHAT I'VE BEEN WAITING FORRR MY QUEEN JUN JIHYUNNN," another user replied.

Jun Ji-hyun was last seen in the 2021 drama Jirisan opposite Ju Ji-hoon, who recently shot to fame after his roles in dramas like Light Shop, Love Your Enemy, and The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. She is also reported to star in the dystopian thriller movie Colony.

Kang Dong-won's last drama was the 2004 drama Magic. Since then, he has largely focused on movies with notable titles like The Uprising, Dark Nuns, Mr. Cheon and the Talisman under his belt.

All you need to know about Disney+'s Tempest starring Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won

Tempest, also known as Polaris, is an upcoming thriller drama on Disney+ starring Jun Ji-hyun (aka Gianna Jun) and Kang Dong-won in the lead. Jun Ji-hyun is Seo Mun-ju, a diplomat and former ambassador to the United States. She uncovers a political agenda behind a high-profile assassination that is linked to both South Korea and North Korea.

Kang Dong-won is Baek San-ho, a mercenary whose past and nationality are unknown. He operates secretly on special orders. He crosses paths with Mun-ju on her mission to uncover the truth and the two embark on a dangerous path of power, politics, and secrets.

Tempest is written by Jung Seo-kyung, known for writing dramas and movies like Little Women, Park Chan-wook's Decision to Leave, and The Handmaiden. Kim Hee-won, known for Queen of Tears, along with Heo Myeong-haeng, known for The Roundup: Punishment, will come together to helm the directorial work for Tempest.

The release date of Tempest is not yet announced.

