NCT's Doyoung announces his solo debut with the release of his first album, YOUTH, slated for release on April 22

On April 4, NCT's Doyoung officially announced his solo debut with the release of his first solo album, YOUTH. The album is slated for release on April 22 and its title track is Little Light. Following the announcement, the idol released a consolidated tracklist for the full-length album as well.

YOUTH is expected to consist of ten tracks in total with the incorporation of several collaborators. SM artists such as Girls Generation's Taeyeon and NCT's Mark reportedly joined the idol for the track, Time Machine.

More excitingly, Doyoung's brother and South Korean actor, Gong Myung, has also starred in the YOUTH album's Highlight Medley.

As the album's release date gets closer, SM Entertainment has also been rolling out concept photos, teasers, and more, which has fans on their toes about what to expect.

Tracklist for Doyoung's solo debut album, YOUTH, arriving on April 22

NCT's Doyoung, otherwise known as Kim Dong-young, recently excited fans with the announcement of his solo debut. The album, YOUTH, will be released on April 22, and the idol is expected to roll out his promotions through performances at music shows, appearances at variety shows, and more. Here's the revealed tracklist of the idol's upcoming album:

Beginning Little Light From Little Wave Time Machine (Feat. Taeyeon, Mark) Serenade Rewind Warmth Lost In California Rest Dallas Love Fields

In addition to the tracklist release, the idol also rolled out other pre-release promotional content such as an intro film, six sets of concept photos, a highlight medley, and more. From both the teasers and the tracklist, fans are predicting that the album will most likely take up the ballad genre, which is also the idol's preferred genre.

Moreover, the idol's solo album will also have a listening party on the day of the album release. Fans and netizens can join NCT 127's channel under Station Head to join the same.

NCT's Doyoung debuted with the K-pop boy group in 2016 under SM Entertainment. While his initial entrance into the group was under the rotational unit, NCT U, he soon bagged a spot under the fixed unit NCT 127 in 2017. The idol has showcased skills as a remarkable vocalist through several NCT tracks and has also been commended for his qualities as a dancer.

Most recently, the idol debuted under another NCT subunit, NCT DOJAEJUNG, consisting of the three NCT members, Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. Their debut, with the mini-album, Perfume, was well-received by netizens, and the trio garnered several recognitions for their show-stopping debut.

Doyoung has also established himself as a soloist, releasing quite a handful of solo tracks while also contributing to OSTs of K-dramas such as Yumi's Cell, See You In My 19th Life, Soundtrack #1, Romantic Doctor 3, etc. Some of his most well-known solo tracks are A Little More, Star Blossom, Hard For Me, and Like a Star.

Apart from creating OSTs for K-dramas, the idol himself has acted in a few series, like Dear X Who Doesn't Love Me, Cafe Midnight, and others.

