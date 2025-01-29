"Negative impact on young people who have no social life at all"— KMCA criticizes NewJeans for escalating contract dispute with ADOR

The Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) has expressed concerns over the ongoing contract dispute between NewJeans and its former agency, ADOR. On January 29, 2025, a South Korean media outlet, TV Daily, reported that the group’s public involvement in the issue could have a harmful influence on young people, particularly those with little real-world experience.

Officials worry that NewJeans’ statements may shape misleading perceptions about the entertainment industry, as they argue the members lack a proper understanding of business agreements and the legal complexities involved. As per TV Daily, KMCA stated,

"(New Jeans) doesn't even know the difference between a bond performance agreement and an investment agreement. In fact, if you have an understanding of business, and an understanding of the market and business, New Jeans' position is not worth responding to.

"Nevertheless, their voices continue to be heard, and I'm worried that it will have a negative impact on young people who have no social life at all."

KMCA representatives further said that the dispute should have been handled through legal channels rather than in the public eye. The Association warned that the continuous media attention could set a negative precedent for the industry.

It emphasized that while the group may believe they are advocating for themselves, their actions risk sending the wrong message to impressionable audiences who may perceive their stance as absolute truth without grasping the larger financial and contractual implications.

More about NewJeans and ADOR's ongoing contractual dispute

NewJeans has been openly critical of ADOR, releasing multiple statements that question the company’s credibility. The five members—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—claim that their contracts officially ended at midnight on November 29, 2024, and they have since begun efforts to establish a new group identity.

Their assertion that they are no longer tied to any agency means that they are solely responsible for any legal consequences arising from their decisions in the future.

Meanwhile, former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, who had previously criticized both HYBE Labels and ADOR, has remained notably silent on the current situation.

As per TV Daily, the Korea Entertainment Producers Association (KEPA) stated that if she genuinely wanted to protect NewJeans, she should have discouraged them from engaging in public discussions about the dispute, even if they were acting independently.

"If the NewJeans members come forward themselves, it could be seen by some as them waging a public opinion war. The person who should stop this the most is none other than Min Hee Jin," KEPA said.

Another major concern within the industry is how this situation could impact investment in K-pop. The officials warn that public disputes like this could discourage potential investors, as it highlights the industry's volatility and raises questions about contractual stability. They questioned,

"If contracts are terminated by notice, who will invest in the K-pop market? In the long term, there are no investors who will healthily invest in an industry with such great instability. We have decided to take a strong stance because the measures that can be taken right now are an appeal for the industry to make self-reflective efforts."

Additionally, tampering allegations have surfaced, with reports claiming that NewJeans members and Min Hee-jin met with a key figure from Dabolink, raising suspicions about external interference. However, proving such claims remains legally challenging, as personal relationships can be cited as explanations for these meetings.

Meanwhile, NewJeans members are refraining from using their group's official name. They have launched an independent Instagram account, @jeanzforfree, and recently invited fans to propose a temporary name for them.

