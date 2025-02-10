Newtopia starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo snatches top spots in two categories of OTT content viewer ratings

Newtopia, starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung-min, premiered on February 7 on Coupang Play. The series broke viewership records on its debut day, according to Osen on February 8.

Newtopia has also emerged as the top upcoming release in terms of both awareness and viewing intention, with TV commercials and trailers serving as the primary channels for boosting its recognition, as reported by Consumer Insight on February 6.

The series follows the story of soldier Jae-yoon and the bear-god Yeong-ju, who find themselves on a collision course through a zombie-ravaged downtown Seoul.

In the first two episodes, viewers are treated to an engaging, realistic narrative detailing the relationship between the soldier boyfriend Jae-yoon (Park Jung-min) and his bear-god girlfriend Yeong-ju (Jisoo).

Trending

Newtopia: Plot, trailer and episode 1

Amid the harsh realities of military life, Jae-yoon's heartfelt expressions of affection for Yeong-ju—coupled with humorous interactions with his slightly older, somewhat clueless junior, Private Rainho (Im Sung-jae)—evoke both laughter and sympathy.

Young-ju, navigating the early stages of adulthood, is frequently reminded by Jae-yoon to stay in touch, while those around her question about her commitment to their relationship, further endearing her as the "bear-like" girlfriend. Meanwhile, the devoted college senior Seo Jin-wook (Kang Young-seok) persistently shadows her.

Expand Tweet

The trailer of Newtopia showcases the contrasting dynamics between the teams: while the Jae-yoon team scrambles to escape a towering structure, the Young-ju team is determined to break in. Late-blooming private Jae-yoon (Park Jung-min) grows increasingly frustrated as he struggles to contact Young-ju amid the zombie onslaught, a predicament that elicits both humor and pathos.

Meanwhile, the formidable bear god Young-ju (Jisoo) remains unfazed by the zombie threat, wielding a chainsaw with innocent excitement or a golf club with bold confidence as he charges toward Jae-yoon.

The gentle yet clumsy senior Jin-wook (Kang Young-seok) undergoes a dramatic shift when the zombie crisis erupts, and the celebrity CEO Alex (Lee Hak-ju) emerges as a staunch ally, aiding Young-ju in his relentless pursuit. The dynamic energy of the Young-ju team is further heightened by the presence of the tipsy Samsu-saeng (Tang Jun-sang), injecting an extra layer of unpredictable fun.

Although episode 1 of Newtopia ends with the poignant breakup of the soldier and bear-god couple due to the harsh realities they face, a sudden emergency emerges—a full-blown zombie outbreak—that ramps up the tension.

What happened in the second episode?

In episode 2 of Newtopia, as the zombie invasion escalates, the plot gains momentum with thrilling action scenes.

Jae-yoon teams up with the determined hotel general manager Aaron Park (Kim Jun-han) and the meticulous hotelier Soo-jung (Hong Seo-hee) to outsmart and defeat the zombies besieging a tower. Their inventive tactics—like igniting the undead with strong alcohol and a lighter—captivate viewers with their intensity.

Expand Tweet

Concurrently, Yeong-ju encounters an unexpected hurdle when a zombie crashes into the car she shares with Jin-wook. Mistaking the situation, she rushes to help and ends up joining forces with celebrity CEO Alex, setting the stage for the full-scale mobilization of the Yeong-ju team.

ZAmidst the chaos, her growing determination to reach Jae-yoon stokes both concern and anticipation.

The next episode of Newtopia is scheduled to be released on 14 February.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback