NEXZ: Members list, age & all you need to know about JYP Entertainment's newest boy group

JYP Entertainment announced the newest K-pop group, NEXZ, will debut on May 20, 2024, with their single album Ride the Vibe. The information was updated through their official X account, JYPnation on May 1, 2024, with the first video teaser for their upcoming album.

The seven-member group is under the Sony Music Labels and JYP Entertainment, formed by the survival show Nizi Project 2. Nizi Project 2 aimed to make a global boy group and subsequently held auditions all over the globe in Japan, New York, Los Angeles, and Seoul, and nine contestants were picked out of over 10,000 applicants.

Among the final nine participants, seven contestants were then selected, including Tomoya, Haru, Yuki, So Geon, Yu, Hyui, and Seita, who formed the group NEXZ. The other two contestants, Eiji and Miraku, were eliminated.

Tomoya is the leader of the upcoming boy group NEXZ

1) Tomoya

Uemura Tomoya was born on January 19, 2006, in Fukuoka, Japan. The 18-year-old member is the leader of the NEXZ and ranked first in the global survival show, Nizi Project 2. The leader is associated with JYP Entertainment.

2) Haru

The 18-year-old trainee, Inoue Haru, was born on January 23, 2006 in Osaka, Japan. He is under JYP Entertainment and a member of the boy band NEXZ. In episode 20 of the Nizi Project 2, the rookie trainee secured second place.

3) Yuki

The Japanese trainee under JYP Entertainment, Yuki, was born on September 20, 2007 in Hyogo, Japan. The 16-year-old is the youngest member of the upcoming group, NEXZ. He secured the third position in the global survival show Nizi Project 2, which aired its last episode on December 15, 2023.

4) So Geon

So Geon, also known by his Japanese name So Ken, was born on September 13, 2006, in Tokyo, Japan. Though he was born in Japan, his hometown is South Korea. He is a trainee under JYP Entertainment and a member of the agency's upcoming group.

So Geon secured fourth place in the finale, episode 20 of Nizi Project 2.

5) Yu

Yu, also known as Tomiyasu Yu, was born on April 27, 2005, in Kurume, Fukuoka, Japan, and is 19 years old. He is a trainee under JYP Entertainment and a member of NEXZ. The idol secured fifth rank in episode 20 of the global survival show Nizi Project 2.

6) Hyui

Hyui, also known as Komori Yuhi, was born on May 11, 2007, in Wakayama, Japan, and is 16 years old. Being a trainee under JYP Entertainment, he is set to debut as a member of the rookie K-pop group NEXZ. He secured sixth place in the survival show Nizi Project 2.

7) Seita

Kawashima Seita was born on November 28, 2006 at Saitama, Japan. The 17-year-old is a trainee under JYP Entertainment and a member of the upcoming group of the record label. He was the final selected contestant at the survival show Nizi Project 2 and secured the seventh rank.

The group released their pre-debut single Miracle on December 18, 2023, in Korean and Japanese versions through JYP Entertainment and Epic Records Japan.

The rookie K-pop group will make their official Korean debut with the single album Ride the Vibe on May 20, 2024.