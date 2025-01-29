“No one do it like he does” — Fans react as BTS' Jimin ‘WHO’ reaches new peak of #11 on the Billboard Streaming Songs Chart after 6 months of release

BTS' Jimin’s solo track WHO witnessed a new peak as it reached the #11 spot on the Billboard Streaming Songs Chart 6 months following its official release. The solo track is part of Jimin’s solo album, MUSE.

Fans of BTS' Jimin were overjoyed with his latest achievement. Consequently, his admirers swamped the internet with appreciation for his track and work. One user on X wrote:

“No one do it like he does”

Many other reactions to BTS' Jimin’s latest achievement were seen online. While some said he is an “organic king,” others called it an “organic hit.”

“My organic king,” a fan said.

“WHO IS THE ORGANIC HIT! CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN!,” an admirer wrote.

“achieving a new peak 6 months after release and people in this fandom are still questioning why we have who on our playlists,” stated a fan.

“Congratulations, Jimin Most Successful Asian Soloist in this decade BILLBOARD HISTORY MAKER JIMIN FATHER ON TOP BILLBOARD HISTORY MAKER JIMIN RECORD MAKER JIMIN. PROUD OF YOU JIMIN JIMIN JIMIN,” stated an admirer.

Some said that BTS’ Jimin’s WHO is a “stable hit,” while others called the idol a “king.”

“That stable hit. Imagine hitting a new peak 5 months after release,” commented an admirer.

“The king with 0 promo 0 radio he is not here 0 help from hype only him and his name and the real jimin fans pjms,” wrote a fan.

“HEY, @BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit @HYBEOFFICIALtwt Jimin's Who charted at #25 on BB HOT 100 for the 26th week, a crazy record! So I'm letting u know this, hoping u release at least a single Jimin-focused article highlighting his solo achievements like you did for others! BE FAIR!,” a fan wrote.

“The power of JIMIN, He’s The KING of KPOP for a damn good reason 0 airplay. No company pish or support No promo He’s is literally still in his military service. And still managed to break records and making history HISTORY MAKER JIMIN,” another fan stated.

BTS' Jimin’s solo track WHO was released in July 2024

Park Jimin debuted his second independent studio album, MUSE, on July 19, 2024. His album was released while he was still serving his time in military training. MUSE comprised a total of seven songs, including WHO. Here’s the tracklist of his album:

Rebirth (Intro)

Interlude : Showtime

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco)

Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson)

Be Mine

WHO

Closer Than This

BTS' Jimin gained a new feat to his repertoire as his solo single WHO achieved Platinum certification from the Canadian Recording Industry Association (CRIA). The recent accreditation followed the sale of over 80,000 units.

Additionally, on January 5, the idol’s emerged as the first K-pop solo artist to achieve over 1.3 billion streams on Spotify for two tracks. The BTS member attained this milestone with his two popular singles, Like Crazy and WHO.

Like Crazy belongs to BTS' Jimin's debut solo studio album, FACE, while WHO is from his second album, MUSE. The former track reached this mark in October 2024.

As of this writing, Jimin is completing his service in the military as he was enrolled in December 2023. The singer will be discharged in June this year.

