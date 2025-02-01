"No one loves SEVENTEEN more than SEVENTEEN": Fans emotional as Joshua reveals that his rib tattoo was dedicated to the group's debut 

On Saturday, February 1, SEVENTEEN's Joshua was asked about his accidentally- revealed rib tattoo by a fan during a video call event. The tattoo was revealed through a fan cam of Joshua that landed on the internet during SEVENTEEN's Singapore concert during their 2025 world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE, which took place on January 27.

Expand Tweet

Trending

When the fan asked about the same, Joshua revealed that he didn't want anyone to know about it and wanted to keep it hidden as it held a personal meaning. Regardless, since it was exposed during the group's recent concert, he continued to unveil more about the tattoo's details.

Joshua explained that the tattoo was a zodiac symbol that represented the Gemini star sign. This refers to SEVENTEEN's debut date, May 26. When this fact landed on the internet, fans and netizens were touched by the idol's gesture and immediately grew emotional about the strong bond the group members shared.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"another one for no one loves seventeen more than seventeen"

Expand Tweet

"The sweetest man who made a tattoo where not everyone can see and on the side that close to his heart" said a fan on X

"him and Seungcheol having their debut date tattooed on their body, it's the way that no one loves seventeen more than seventeen" added another fan

"they truly love their team and crew so much" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they couldn't help but sob at the meaning behind his tattoo.

"the first thing that came up to my mind tbh, i love my thirteen sm :< ily my shua" stated a fan

"he bleeds rose quartz and serenity you dont understand it. if you think you love seventeen more than seventeen love seventeen, you gotta think again" added an X user

"ah the love that the members have for svt and each other" said a netizen

"just cried no one loves seventeen more than seventeen indeed" commented another X user

All you need to know about SEVENTEEN's Joshua and his recent activities with his group

SEVENTEEN's Joshua or Hong Joshua is a 29-year-old American singer and dancer based in South Korea. He debuted with his fellow group members under Pledia Entertainment in 2015. The idol stands as a vocalist of the group and is a member of the vocal sub-unit under SEVENTEEN.

SEVENTEEN, on the other hand, is a thirteen-piece K-pop boy group. The members of the group are S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. In October 2024, the group released their twelfth mini-album, Spill The Feels, and soon after the same, they also kickstarted their world tour.

Their Right Here World tour with four total legs has made stops across countries like Japan, the United States, South Korea, etc. In February, the members will be rolling out shows in Indonesia and Thailand, following which the tour will come to an end. On the other hand, the sub-unit of SEVENTEEN, BSS, consisting of Seungkwan, D.K., and Hoshi, also made a comeback after two years.

SEVENTEEN released their second single album, Teleparty, on January 8, 2025. Therefore, fans and netizens have been thrilled about new releases and exciting content from the K-pop boy group and its members.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback