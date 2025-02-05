The first song from the official soundtrack (OST) of You Are The Apple of My Eye was released on February 5, 2025. The song, titled Now You Do, is sung by Indonesian singer Maudy Ayunda and sung entirely in English.

To celebrate the song's release, singer Maudy Ayunda also shared the news on her Instagram. The song's release was met with surprise and support from the fans as Maudy Ayunda became the first Indonesian singer to sing an OST for a South Korean film. One X user wrote:

"not in my bingo 2025 card bruh."

"it sounds so pretty," one user wrote.

"OMGGGG THE CROSSOVER? MAMAAH," another user replied.

"And what if i told you, the song is for this scene? / OMG The scene, the song, the acting idk if i can handle all of that," a fan wrote.

On February 4, Studio Take released a few new stills from You Are The Apple of My Eye. Jinyoung's character is in a classroom, and the lead couple is seen in various settings outside the classroom. The stills give fans a sneak peek into how the story might progress in the movie.

Fans continued to praise the song and the singer with their comments:

"her voice and the emotions she gave off, it's so good!" one user wrote.

"I'm crying, it's so good," another user replied.

"This song really hit different. Calm yet there's a hint of sadness in the lyrics. Maybe this song will be used on a sad scene in the film? Otherwise, can't wait for Dahyun's debut film!!!" a fan wrote.

TWICE Dahyun's You Are The Apple of My Eye: Plot, cast, and release date

You Are The Apple of My Eye is an upcoming South Korean romantic comedy. The movie is a remake of the 2011 Taiwanese movie of the same name, which in turn is based on the novel The Girl We Chased Together in Those Years by Jiu Ba Dao. The South Korean remake stars B1A4's Jinyoung as Koo Jin-u and TWICE's Dahyun as Oh Seon-a in the lead. The movie also marks Dahyun's acting debut.

The movie follows Koo Jin-u, Oh Seon-a, and their friends as they navigate the ups and downs of their teenage and young adult years. Lee Min-goo, Demian, Kim Yo-han, and Kim Min-joo will be seen in supporting roles in the movie.

You Are The Apple of My Eye premiered at the 29th Busan International Film Festival in October 2024 and is slated to release on February 21, 2025, in South Korea and Indonesia, followed by other countries like Thailand, Brazil, Singapore, and more.

TWICE had their latest release with their mini album Strategy, and the title track of the same name features Megan Thee Stallion.

B1A4's last release was a mini album, CONNECT, with three members - CNU, Sandeul, and Gongchan. Members Jinyoung and Baro did not renew their contracts with the group's agency, WM Entertainment.

