On April 14, 2025, South Korean outlet News 1 reported that Compose Coffee, which announced BTS’ V as its official promotion ambassador in 2023, witnessed an unprecedented surge in its profit. The company’s record showed an operating income of 39.96 billion won in 2023, an increase of 8.9% compared to 2022.

Compose Coffee also reported total income of 89.718 billion won, an increase of 1% compared to 2022. Furthermore, the company reported a net profit of 47.99 billion won, a surge of 185.9% year over year.

Fans are responding to Taehyung's influence on brands and their performance.

"Wow, now that is impact!," an X user commented.

The firm’s marketing expenses for the year reached 7.7 billion won, a 360.3 percent increase. As a result, combined administrative and sales costs climbed by 68.9%, totaling 22.3 billion won.

Despite the increased marketing expenditure, gross profit rose by 24.8% to 62.2 billion won, effectively offsetting the additional costs. Compose Coffee currently operates 2,834 franchise stores, as listed on its website. News of the company's profits amazed fans of BTS’ V, and many took to X to comment on it:

"To have this kind of lasting impact in every industry/field, only he can relate..Taehyung is so loved💜," a fan remarked.

"Tae is worth investing in. To be this lucky in the business field, winning him...," a user mentioned.

"It will be an absolute blood fest when he returns! 😂 I can't wait to see which brands will come out on top and manage to win him over 🔥," a person shared.

People continued to express their views on the venture's success, highlighting V's impact—

"Net income for the period jumped 185.9% year-on-year is so wild to me. Not NOI but NI. That's after depreciation and all other possible expenses," a netizen said.

"Kim Taehyung impact unmatched," a viewer noted.

"Compose Coffee and Taehyung was such a good idea I hope once he is out he will get more," another fan added.

BTS' V's collaboration with Compose Coffee

On December 19, 2023, V of BTS was announced as the official promotion ambassador for Compose Coffee. Their collaboration began in January 2024, coinciding with the coffee chain’s 10th anniversary.

During the partnership with the BTS star, the South Korean coffeehouse chain experienced significant growth. Initially, the company’s mobile app saw an influx of 2.6 million new users, while sales skyrocketed as 12 million new customers joined the service within just 10 days of the announcement.

In addition to the campaign, Compose Coffee also supported the BTS member's music projects. In December 2024, the brand showcased the idol's Winter Ahead music video at all its locations nationwide.

Compose Coffee offered fans the opportunity to enjoy the full video in-store, compensating for HYBE's limited promotional push. The announcement was made via Instagram on December 2, 2024, encouraging fans to visit the stores and experience the video.

On his birthday, December 30, 2024, the BTS star visited a nearby brand outlet close to his military base and picked up snacks for his fellow soldiers. The gesture was a treat for his comrades.

BTS' V commenced his obligatory military service on December 11, 2023, and will be dismissed on June 10, 2025.

