"OH THIS COVER ART EATS DOWNNNNN" — BLINKs react as BLACKPINK's Lisa unveils the cover for her single Born Again with Doja Cat and Raye

On February 4, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa heightened excitement for her upcoming single Born Again featuring Doja Cat and Raye by unveiling its cover. Lisa has been teasing audiences with snippets of the song for the last few days, and BLINKs are eagerly waiting for the release of the much-anticipated

Upon the release of the cover, fans took to the internet to express their excitement and praise for the project. The cover art enthralled the fans, who could not stop raving about it on X. One user wrote:

"OH THIS COVER ART EATS DOWNNNNN"

Many online praised the cover art of BLACKPINK's Lisa's upcoming single, Born Again.

"This artwork is giving major vibes! Can’t wait to see what these queens bring on Thursday!" another fan wrote.

"The cover art for "Born Again" is striking—such a captivating and moody vibe! Can't wait to hear the collaboration!" commented another fan.

"A gothic triad radiating anticipation—a magical darkness ensnares us!" wrote one fan.

After the cover was revealed, many fans were fawning over BLACKPINK's Lisa's blonde look. Amidst all the furor about the single, one netizen even took time to analyze the cover art minutely.

"WE REALLY GOT BLONDE LISA ON BORN AGAIN?!" said one fan.

"She’s Lalisa Targaryen I know it," commented another fan.

"Let’s look close at the detail of her cover. It’s giving us an old family picture someone just found from an old house. A vintage portrait that was found in the present," observed a fan.

Born Again is part of BLACKPINK's Lisa's upcoming album Alter Ego, dropping on February 28

Born Again is the fourth track from Lisa's upcoming album Alter Ego. The singer has previously released three singles from the album, including Rockstar, New Woman featuring Rosalia, and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me). Born Again features noted Western artists such as Doja Cat and Raye.

Interestingly, Lisa mentioned in an interview with Audacy last year that she wanted to collaborate with Doja Cat for her album after working with Rosalia.

The album is BLACKPINK's Lisa's first solo project after parting ways with YG Entertainment. She established her label LLOUD in February 2024. The album will be released through RCA Records and LLOUD.

Alter Ego introduces Lisa to five different avatars named Roxi, Kiki, Vixi, Sunni, and Speedi. Each of the avatars has their own track, which is tailored to their individual concept. Lisa explained it further in her interview with Capital Breakfast on January 27, 2025.

“I was trying so many different kinds of music styles while I was recording. I was like, ‘Oh, well I’ve never done this kind of stuff before, but it sounds great. Why not just kind of like put all the different styles into the album and call it Alter Ego?"

Lisa is gearing up for the release of her upcoming drama series, The White Lotus

BLACKPINK's Lisa is also gearing up for her acting debut in season 3 of HBO's television series The White Lotus.

In the series, she portrays Mook, a health mentor for the guests at the White Lotus. In a teaser for the show, she was seen donning the White Lotus uniform and welcoming guests. The series will premiere on February 16, 2025.

Born Again is all set to be released on February 7, 9 am KST.

