Oh Yeon-seo is set to play Lee Jung-jae's first love interest in the upcoming drama "Annoying Love"

On March 20, 2025, Daily Sports reported that actress Oh Yeon-seo has been cast as Lee Jung-jae's first love in the upcoming tvN drama series, Annoying Love. She will be playing the role of Kwon Se-na in the series.

Annoying Love is a romantic drama that follows the life of an actor, and a former political journalist, who is transferred to the entertainment department after winning Reporter of the Year.

Lee Jung-jae stars as Im Hyun-ju, a seasoned actor recognised for his role as Detective Kang Pil-gu in the hit drama series, Good Detective Kang Pil-gu. As Hyun-jun prepares for the show's season 5, he craves a change. Years of portraying the same character have led to burnout, and he is eagerly seeking to transform his image with melodramas and romantic comedies.

Oh Yeon-seo plays the role of Kwon Se-na, who is the top "Hallyu Goddess," and also Im Hyun-ju's first love. She left him in the past but suddenly reappears in his life, becoming entangled with him.

The drama series marks Lee Jung-jae's first appearance in Korean drama, aside from Netflix's Squid Games in five years. His last significant role was in JTBC's Chief of Staff 2 in 2019.

Annoying Love is directed by Kim Ga-ram, known for her work on the 2024 drama series Good Partners. The series is written by Jeong Yeo-rang, recognised for her debut work, Doctor Cha, which was one of the highest-rated series in Korean cable television history.

More about Oh Yeon-seo and her roles through the years

Oh Yeon-seo started her career as a member of a K-pop girl group, Luv. Luv released their debut album, Story, featuring the singles Orange Girl and I Still Believe in You. However, the group disbanded just after six months, and Oh Yeon-seo shifted her focus to acting. She even changed her name from Oh Haet-nim to Yeon-seo.

Her breakthrough came with her role in the 2012 family drama, My Husband Got a Family, which earned her widespread recognition. She gained more popularity by joining the hit variety show, We Got Married, where she was paired opposite MBLAQ's Lee Joon.

She secured her first leading role in the daily drama Here Comes Mr. Oh, which earned her MBC's Drama Award for Best New Actress in 2012. Oh Yeon-seo starred as the titular character, Jang Bo-ri, in Jang Bo-ri is Here, released in 2014. The series was a success, with ratings reaching 40.4%.

This role garnered her several accolades, including the Top Excellence Award for Actress at the 2014 Korean Drama Awards and the Top Excellence Award for Actress in a Serial Drama at the 2014 MBC Drama Awards.

Oh Yeon-seo played several significant roles, including Han Hong-nan in Come Back Mister opposite Rain in 2016, and tvN's fantasy drama A Korean Odyssey in 2017. She also starred in the film adaptation of the webtoon, Cheese in the Trap.

In 2022, she portrayed a homicide detective in Cafe Minamdang and also starred in the film Men of Plastic alongside Ma Dong-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, and Oh Na-ra.

Annoying Love is scheduled to be aired in 2025, but its broadcast date has yet to be announced.

