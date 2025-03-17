Rookie K-pop girl group izna has announced its comeback with the digital single Sign, set for release on March 31, 2025. The song comes almost four months after the group's first mini album, N/a, which marked their debut in November 2024. The group had been teasing the comeback with mysterious photos on its social media accounts before officially announcing the date.

Ad

izna (pronounced EEZ-NAA) was formed on the music survival reality show I-LAND 2. The group's activities are managed by WAKEONE, the same label that manages ZEROBASEONE. The comeback announcement sparked a wave of curiosity and happiness among fans. One fan on X tweeted:

"OMG, IT’S HAPPENING."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

izna officially announced its comeback on March 17, 2025, at midnight (KST) with a YouTube Shorts teaser. The video featured a huge heart-shaped cloud over the city's skyline. Bright bolts of lightning course through the heart-shaped cloud. Fans were excited for the comeback for several reasons:

"Genuinely haven’t been this excited about a group’s comeback in a while" a user wrote

"and when i say izna loves me so they did it for my birthday huhu" a fan replied

Ad

"Finallllllllyyyyyyyyyy I really hope this comeback is ot7" another fan wrote

Meanwhile, some were concerned whether member Jiyoon would be present in the comeback. They were also quick to notice the similarity between the concept art of the group's upcoming single and IVE's song Supernova.

"31 MARCH????? CB AROUND THE CORNER YALL" a user wrote

"if jiyoon's not in this i don't want it sorry not sorry" a fan wrote

Ad

"the heart reminded me of supernova love omg this is ive x izna crumbs" another user replied

All you need to know about izna, the group formed on the music survival show ISLAND-2

The rookie K-pop girl group debuted on November 25, 2024. The seven-member girl group consists of Mai, Bang Jeemin, Yoon Jiyoon, Koko, Ryu Sarang, Choi Jungeun, and Jeong Saebi. Five members were chosen by public vote, while two were selected as producer's picks. The group's fandom name, 'naya,' means 'it's me' in Korean.

Ad

On February 19, WAKEONE released a statement that Jiyoon would be halting her activities for some time to focus on her health. During her absence, the group will be active as a six-member group. It is uncertain if Jiyoon will be a part of the group's upcoming comeback.

Shortly after its debut, the group was featured in the Grammy article "8 K-pop Acts to Watch in 2025," alongside rookie groups like ARTMS, NEXZ, MEOVV, and others. The group was also featured in an exclusive interview with Teen Vogue.

Ad

The group's upcoming digital single, Sign, is set for release on March 31, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback