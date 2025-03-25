“One game better be who knows taehyung better”- Fans thrilled as actor Park Hyung-sik is set to guest appear in the upcoming RUN JIN episode

On Tuesday, March 25, the latest episode of BTS' Jin's variety show, RUN JIN, was released. Towards the end of the same, the preview of the upcoming episode was shown, revealing that the South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik is set to make a guest appearance. Therefore, fans and netizens were naturally thrilled about the same.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Given that fans have not seen the two interact with each other, they were excited to see how their interactions would be in the upcoming RUN JIN episode. Additionally, fans also couldn't help but talk about another BTS member, Taehyung, in relation to this context. Taehyung and Park Hyung-sik starred together in the 2017 K-drama series Hwarang.

The two grew a friendship and are known for being a part of the famous friendship group in the industry called Wooga Squad. This group also consists of other members like Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, and Peakboy. Therefore, people pointed out that Taehyung would've loved to be a part of the episode if he wasn't currently fulfilling his mandatory military enlistment.

Ad

Additionally, fans also hilariously commented on how the upcoming episode is most likely expected to be filled with conversations about Taehyung, their mutual connection. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Are they playing games? One game better be who knows taehyung better."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Are they gonna fight for Taehyung’s hand in marriage?" said a fan on X.

"I can hear someone whining from the barracks rn!!!" commented an X user.

"never knew i’m gonna be seeing park hyungsik and seokjin in one frame," added another fan.

More fans and netizens shared their excitement about the upcoming RUN JIN episode.

Ad

"TAEHYUNG HAD THE CHANCE TO DO SOMETHING REALLY FUNNY HERE," commented a netizen.

"i know what they're both fighting for," stated a fan.

"y'all do NOT understand what this means to ME. and they match each other's energy so well," said another netizen.

"ik who they're fighting for, i also know who might be punching the air in barracks," added another X user.

Ad

All you need to know about BTS' Jin's variety show, RUN JIN

BTS' Jin or Kim Seok-jin returned from his mandatory military service in June 2024, and following the same, he quickly focused on resuming his idol activities. One of the many embarkations he made was the kickstart of his own variety program, RUN JIN, which is a spin-off series of BTS' popular K-pop variety show, RUN BTS.

Ad

Ad

The show premiered on August 13, and it revolves around the idol, BTS' Jin, taking part in various challenges and activities. The show's first episode was the idol climbing to the top of Mount Hallasan in Jeju to celebrate his military discharge.

Some of the other episodes showed him visiting his old school, volunteering at a farm, visiting a horror house, learning wrestling, and many more.

Additionally, the idol also calls on several celebrities and renowned figures of the industry to guest in the show. Some of the stars who appeared on RUN JIN include TXT's Yeonjun, actor Lee Yi-kyung, BTOB's Seo Eun-kwang, Kim Tae-ha, MC Jonathan Yiombi, B144's Sandeul, Kim Dong-hyun, among others.

Ad

A new episode of the show is released on BTS' official YouTube channel every Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback