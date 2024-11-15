"OUR OFFICIAL DISNEY PRINCESS"- Fans go gaga over TWICE's Nayeon's Beyond teaser for Moana 2

On November 15, 2024, Disney Korea unveiled TWICE's Nayeon's Beyond Original Sound Track teaser for the forthcoming American animated musical adventure film Moana 2, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The latest forty-second teaser featured the female artist singing a few lines for the upcoming OST. The clip also featured Nayeon in a traditional outfit similar to the apparel worn by the characters of Moana 2.

For those unversed, the K-pop idol is slated to sing the Korean version of Beyond for the animated movie. Moana 2 was produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures and penned by screenwriters Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller. The series was helmed by directors Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller, and David Derrick Jr, respectively.

After the release of the teaser, fans could not contain their excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"OUR OFFICIAL DISNEY PRINCESS."

The fandom referred to Nayeon as a global superstar for singing an OST for Moana 2. Many also stated that the forthcoming music video would be a hit, looking at the teaser:

"Global superstar Nayeon shines on Moana 2's Beyond OST,"- a fan reacted.

"Wow, this is so exciting! I can't wait to see Nayeon's collaboration with Moana 2. The teaser looks amazing, and I'm sure the full MV will be a hit,"- a fan shared.

"I wake up already receiving this wonderful gift,"- a fan commented.

Many fans mentioned that her vocals would bring colors to the track, Beyond:

"Songs like this fit her voice so much. In my opinion, her voice is just really amazing for something like this. Her vocals just really bring colors to every song she sings. I'll definitely gonna love Nayeon's version of Beyond. So excited for Moana 2 just to hear this,"- a user reacted.

"I will never recover from this Nayeon, the chills I got. I love being a once,"- a user shared.

"She's about to devour this. Disney Princess Nayeon is coming. I thought this isn't gonna happen anymore. I really wanted her to sing a song for a Disney Movie after that time where she sang A Whole New World. Her voice is amazing for something like this,"- a user commented.

More about TWICE's Nayeon

Nayeon was born on September 22, 1995, and has been active in the entertainment industry since 2015. She has been associated with the agencies like JYP Entertainment, Warner Japan, and Republic Records. The 29-year-old artist unveiled her debut mini-album, Im Nayeon, in June 2022.

The record charted at number one position on the domestic Circle Album Chart and ranked at the number seven position on the US Billboard 200. She rose to international recognition and popularity after joining the South Korean K-pop girl group TWICE.

TWICE is gearing up to release their fourteenth mini album, Strategy, on December 6, 2024.

