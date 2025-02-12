"Our Sunshine line" — Fans swoon over TXT's Beomgyu and Hueningkai's new TikTok video related to BTS' j-hope

On February 11, 2025, TXT's Beomgyu and Hueningkai took to the social media platform TikTok, sharing a new video related to BTS' j-hope, leaving the MOAs and ARMYs in awe.

The duo recreated the choreography of More singer's recent Denial Is A River challenge video. Jung Hoseok shared the mentioned clip through his TikTok account on February 3, 2025. It is to be noted that j-hope created his version of Denial Is a River challenge on TikTok. Additionally, the TOMORROW X TOGETHER captioned their update as:

"When @/hobipower breathes, We breathe."

Expand Tweet

Trending

BTS' j-hope posted TXT's Beomgyu, and HueningKai's latest Denial Is A River TikTok challenge video on the same day on his story. He also started following TOMORROW X TOGETHER's official account.

Subsequently, the duo's video extending their support to BTS' j-hope circulated on social media. It went viral among the K-pop Community. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Our sunshine Line."

Expand Tweet

MOAs and ARMYs were elated to see the online interaction between BTS' j-hope and TXT members.

"when hobi hyung breathes,we breathe" Stop txt is so cute,"- a fan reacted.

"The original bighit boys ... also petition for someday for soobin to pinch jhope cheeks.. i remember him gushing over hobi watching him perform during proof,"- a fan shared.

"I'm kinda digging all the BH groups hanging out and tagging eachother. Such a happy family vibe,"- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that the duo looked "good" performing the Denial Is A River.

"Kpoppers were onto hobi for doing that challenge & kpop idols took that PERSONALLY.. i love this J-hope, the trendsetter that you are,"- a user reacted.

"This is so good and very funny. Love it,"- a user shared.

"Their chaos energy match! . We need them all in Run Jin together with Jhope too hahahaha. That makes 7 of them,"- a user commented.

More about BTS' j-hope's upcoming solo concert

On January 10, 2025, BigHit Music officially announced that the male artist would kick-start his first solo world tour, titled, 'J-Hope Tour Hope on the Stage.' The agency further shared the venue details which have been listed below:

KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea, on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025. Barclays Center, Brooklyn, United States, March 13, 2025. Allstate Arena, Chicago, March 17 & March 18, 2025. Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico, Mexico City, March 22 & March 23, 2025. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, United States, March 26 & 27, 2025. Oakland Arena, Oakland, March 31- April 1, 2025. BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, April 4 to April 6, 2025. SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines, April 12 & April 23, 2025. Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan, April 19 & April 20. 2025. Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore, April 26 & April 27, 2025. Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3 & May 4, 2025. Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand, May 10 & May 11, 2025. Galaxy Arena, Macau, May 17 & ay 18, 2025. NTSU Arena, Taiwan, Taipei, May 24 & 25, 2025. Kyocera Dome Osaka, Osaka, Japan, May 31 and June 1, 2025.

In recent news, BigHit Music has confirmed that BTS' j-hope would make a solo comeback in March 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback