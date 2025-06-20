  • home icon
  Park Bo-gum, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, & more compete at The Seoul International Drama Awards 2025: Nominees, how to vote, and all you need to know 

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Jun 20, 2025 08:59 GMT
Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK&rsquo;s Jisoo (Image via Instagram/@bogumm, @sooyaaa__)
The annual award ceremony, the Seoul International Drama Awards 2025, is organized by the Seoul Drama Awards Organizing Committee and the Korean Broadcasters Association to honor the various excellences in the television sector across the globe.

This year, the Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 will take place on October 2 at KBS Hall in Seoul. After the ceremony, more events like drama-talk shows, OST concerts, and a drama street festival will be held on October 3 and 4 at Banpo Hangang Park and Songpa Naru Park.

The awards will be broadcast live on SBS TV and its YouTube channel.

Fan-voting nominations list for the upcoming award ceremony, the Seoul International Drama Awards 2025

The Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 has revealed the nominees for two of its categories, so far, the Asia Star Awards and the Best OST Awards. Both these categories' winners will be decided completely based on fan voting.

The Asia Star Award also holds two subcategories, one for the Korean representatives and the other for the international representatives. Fans can vote for each of these categories through the Idol Champ app. The voting is expected to start on June 21 and will be open for a month, until July 20.

The voters for these categories will also be automatically participating in a giveaway, and selected winners will receive tickets to the ceremony, which will be happening on October 2. On the other hand, the complete list of nominations under all categories for the Seoul International Drama Awards will be revealed on Saturday, June 21.

Here are the nominees for the two revealed categories of the Seoul International Drama Awards 2025:

Asia Star Award (Korean Representative)

  • IU, Park Bo-gum, and Lee Jun-young - When Life Gives You Tangerines
  • Lim Ji-yeon and Choo Young-woo - The Tale of Lady Ok
  • Park Eun-bin - Hyper Knife
  • Lee Hy-eri - Friendly Rivalry
  • Park Shin-hye - The Judge from Hell
  • Han Ji-min and Lee Jun-hyuk - Love Scout
  • BLACKPINK's Jisoo - Newtopia
  • Seo Kang-jun - Undercover High School'
  • Heo Nam-joon - Your Honor
  • Kim Seon-ho - The Tyrant
Asia Star Awards (International Representatives)

  • Kentaro Sakaguchi (Japan)
  • Daniel Padilla (Philippines)
  • Bai Yu (China)
  • Namtan Tipnaree (Thai)
  • Annie Wong (Malaysia)

Best K-Drama Original Soundtrack

  • IU - When Life Gives You Tangerines
  • Plave - To My Harry
  • aespa’s Winter - The Tale of Lady Ok
  • NCT’s Doyoung - Namiw
  • LUCY - Undercover High School
  • LUCY - Parole Officer Lee Han-sin
  • LUCY - Forced Purchase
  • Young Tak - For Eagle Brothers
  • TXT - Brewing Love / Romancing

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the commencement of the fan-voting for the Seoul International Drama Awards 2025, and they are also excited to see the other nominees for the upcoming award show.

Edited by Divya Singh
