Penthouse actor Uhm Ki-joon announces wedding with non-celebrity girlfriend

On May 13, 2024, Penthouse actor Uhm Ki-joon's agency, Your Entertainment, reported to the South Korean media outlet My Daily that the veteran celebrity is getting married in December.

The agency further informed that the bride is not a celebrity, and the wedding ceremony would be held privately, with close and limited relatives. The agency stated:

"It is true that Uhm Ki-joon is getting married in December. In consideration of the bride-to-be, who is a non-celebrity, the wedding will be held privately with both families, relatives, and close acquaintances invited."

The news of Uhm Ki-joon's marriage soon went viral on social media, and fans shared congratulatory messages for the Penthouse actor.

Uhm Ki-joon expresses gratitude to his fandom JEKYLLI for their love and support throughout the years

Apart from Your Entertainment's confirmation regarding Uhm Ki-joon's marriage, the actor personally shared the news with his fandom JEKYLLI through his social media handle on Instagram @werther777. He shared a picture of a handwritten letter, where he expressed gratitude to his fandom, who had been with him through thick and thin.

Uhm Ki-joon began by talking about how, although he felt 2024 had just started, they are already at the end of spring and welcoming the arrival of summer. He further wished that everyone would be in great health and expressed his gratitude to the fandom, citing them as a reason that enabled him to perform as an actor since 1995, and stated he was grateful for the unchanging love and support from fans.

The actor further revealed how apologetic he was for only receiving love from the fandom and not being able to return it in equal measure owing to his clumsy nature. The actor also mentioned his recent fan meet, stating how he was elated for the same. The idol wrote the following words, as translated by Soompi:

"I feel sorry that I have only been receiving your love as I am clumsy about expressing my feelings. Recently, seeing how happy and joyful you all were when we met for the first time in a while gave me so much strength, and it was a grateful time for me."

Uhm Ki-joon further disclosed his wedding news to the fandom, sharing that he had met someone warm-hearted and considerate. The actor planned to start a new chapter of his life with his non-celebrity girlfriend. He shared, as translated by Soompi:

"The reason I am writing this letter is that there is news I want to share with JEKYLLI first. I thought finding a lifelong partner was something that wouldn’t happen for me. However, I have met someone who is warm-hearted and considerate, and I plan to start a new life by getting married to this person."

Uhm Ki-joon concluded his handwritten letter by jotting down that he would continue to return the fandom's love and support with his work, and stated, as translated by Soompi:

"I am worried at the thought of how surprised JEKYLLI might be upon hearing this sudden news. My dear JEKYLLI! I will never forget your support and love for me, and I will continue to do my best to repay your love. Thank you."

Debuting in 1996, the veteran actor has appeared in several musicals, series, and films. He is best known for his roles in Penthouse, Little Women, The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection, and other series.

Uhm Ki-joon recently featured in The Escape of the Seven: War for Survival (2023) and The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection (2024).