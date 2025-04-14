"Photo reposted by itself while in the pocket is so funny" — Internet divided over Nam Yoon-soo's explicit Instagram post controversy

On April 13, 2025, Chosun Biz reported that South Korean actor Nam Yoon-soo faced backlash from netizens after an explicit post briefly appeared on his personal Instagram account. The image featured a balloon-shaped depiction of a woman’s body.

Ad

Although the post was quickly taken down, screenshots had already begun circulating across platforms. Nam Yoon-soo responded shortly afterward. He posted a message through a fan communication app, stating that he was driving at the time and was unaware of what had been uploaded.

He questioned whether his account had been hacked and said he only found out about the post after fans alerted him. As translated by the platform, he wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Hello. I am actor Nam Yoon-soo. Today, I realized belatedly that an unpleasant post was reposted without my knowledge. I am truly sorry for causing inconvenience to many people. I will be more careful in the future."

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also shared a screenshot of his feed, showcasing his algorithm. He speculated that it could have been a malicious ad or an automatic repost. While his explanation reassured some fans, many others expressed doubt.

Netizens took to social media to express their thoughts. One X user, @4evr_dragonized, wrote:

"I dont even know what this is about but a photo reposted by itself while in the pocket is so funny."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others noted how the feed often shows what users see as per the algorithm.

"Regardless of whether they reposted incorrectly or not, I wonder what the person's timeline must be like," another user added.

"damn trusting korean men is the most dangerous sport ever," a netizen remarked.

"Another one.. bruh all these actors are terrible at making excuse," another person wrote.

Ad

"in today’s episode of: male actors and their petty excuses," another person added.

Meanwhile, others came in support of the actor. They believed that it could be a mistake and hoped that his career wouldn't be affected.

"Oops that's awkward, hope it doesn't affect his career negatively," an X user wrote.

"First Park sung hoon now he. people never accept their apologies. And make their career worst...," a netizen mentioned.

Ad

"hot take but i don't rly think the nam yoonsu thing is that srs .first of all there's no way in hell he would repost that on purpose and second even if that did actually pop up on his algorithm who cares like i've literally seen that video before...,"another fan wrote.

"It's not even a big deal istg people in SK have problems with anything," a netizen added.

Ad

Nam Yoon-soo's agency releases statement amid actor's controversy

Nam Yoon-soo’s agency, Garten, also addressed the controversy, stating that the post was likely uploaded by accident while the actor's phone was in his pocket. They added that he was reportedly driving at the time and deleted the post immediately after being informed by fans.

According to Hankyung, the agency said that Nam Yoon-soo had no prior knowledge of the upload and apologized for any discomfort caused. Nam also shared a personal apology online. The agency said:

Ad

“We also received reports from fans and checked the SNS. Actor Nam Yoon-soo was driving and his phone was in his pocket. After actor Yoon Soo confirmed it, he immediately deleted the SNS in question. It seems he didn’t even know what was posted.”

Ad

He expressed regret over the incident and promised to be more cautious moving forward.

Nam Yoon-soo debuted in 2014 as a model and transitioned to acting in 2018. He has starred in notable dramas such as Extracurricular, The King’s Affection, and Love in the Big City.

Despite the apology, debate surrounding the incident continues, with netizens comparing it to similar controversies involving other male actors in recent months.

Nam's next project, the film Killing Time, is slated for release later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 2-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More