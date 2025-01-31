Plave's agency denies accusations of plagiarizing SEVENTEEN's poster

South Korean media outlet Hankyoreh Newspaper reported on Plave's agency, VLAST Entertainment's stance on the allegations that the virtual group had plagiarized SEVENTEEN's poster. They denied the accusations and claimed they did not copy any artist's content.

The band released a teaser poster for their forthcoming third mini-album, Caligo Part 1, through the official social media accounts.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The content showcased a monochromatic image of a seemingly wanted poster. It featured the figure of a handsome character looking straight with a sad gaze. On the poster, words such as 'Have you seen This Boy?, Caligo Pt.1, Yejun This Boy!' and other details were engraved.

Plave's agency, VLAST Entertainment, said that the teaser poster was made to synchronize with the upcoming album's concept

Following the release of the Caligo Part 1 poster, SEVENTEEN's fandom CARATs claimed that Plave had copied the latter's content. They accused the virtual band of copying Jeonghan and Wonwoo's track This Man, which was dropped in June 2024. According to them, the thirteen-member band's poster had a similar design.

This Man's teaser poster featured a monochromatic-style newspaper featuring Jeonghan and Woonwoo in a sophisticated style. The words, including 'Have You Ever This Man,' 'A Midsummer Night's Dream,' and 'BLACKOUT CITY,' were featured on the poster.

Expand Tweet

Subsequently, CARATs mentioned that Plave and SEVENTEEN's promotional content for their work had several similarities. From a newspaper-themed poster to the texts engraved on them, they accused the virtual group of plagiarizing the latter.

Later, VLAST Entertainment released a statement as reported by the outlet. According to the official report, the agency asserted that the poster was created to synchronize with the album's concept. They strongly rebutted the claim that it was not a copy of the other artist's or work's content.

Expand Tweet

For those unversed, Plave is a South Korean virtual boy band. They consist of five members—Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Hamin, and Eunho. They made their official debut on March 12, 2023, with the first single album titled Asterum. The group released their second extended play, Asterum: The Shape of Things to Come.'

The band has released other records, including Asterum: 134-1, Wait for You, Why, Merry PLLIstmas, Pump Up the Volume!, and others. They organized their first fan concert on April 13 and April 14, 2024, at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

Plave will release their much-awaited third mini-album, Caligo Pt.1, on February 3, 2025, through VLAST Entertainment. It will feature five tracks—Chroma Drift, Dash, Rizz, Island, and 12:32.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback