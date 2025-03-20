"PLS DON'T SUBSCRIBE"- EXO's Kai expresses his desire to re-enlist in military if the YouTube channel reaches 2M subscribers

On March 20, 2025, EXO's Kai expressed his desire to re-enlist in the military if the YouTube channel surpassed two million subscribers during his appearance on ootB Studio's official YT. The episode was titled 'JeonKAlja's College Insider Slang: Practical Edition (Freshman OT)| Jeongwaja.' During the appearance, he mentioned:

"Re-enlistment...oh..it's really huge indeed. Got discharged just yesterday. hahaha. Declaring re-enlistment. Wow. Then, if we reach 2 million, hmm..Breaking news! Kai promises re-enlistment if they reach 2 million subscribers."

Subsequently, the scene where the male artist joked about his re-enlistment circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They reacted hilariously to his stance. An X user urged others not to subscribe to the channel and tweeted:

"KIM JONGIN WILL RE—ENLIST IN THE MILITARY IF THEY REACHED 2M SUBSCRIBERS!!! OMG PLS DON'T SUBSCRIBE TO THEM HAHAHAHAA."

The fandom left multiple hilarious snippets about EXO's Kai's recent claim of re-enlistment.

"Don't tempt it, KAI (Looking at intl news how North Korea got involved in Europe,"- a fan reacted.

"KAI MADE A DEAL THAT WHEN THEY REACH 2M SUBS HE WILL RE-ENLIST IN THE MILITARY Just to film an episode to be clear,"- a fan shared.

"i clicked so fast on "follow" when he said that i'm sorry jongin,"- a fan mentioned.

The internet users added that he was both witty and funny. Many also urged other fans to unsubscribe from the YouTube channel.

"He's so witty and funny, never felt bad stanning him even once,"- a user reacted.

"Nooo kai i waited for your return so much, won't let you go again their, release ur album as soon as possible,"- a user mentioned.

More about EXO's Kai's recent activities

On March 19, 2025, EXO's Kai released new music through the official Instagram account @zkdlin, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The clip featured loud beats and he added the caption as a 'coming soon' emoji. Earlier, SM Entertainment confirmed on March 5, 2025, that he would release a mini-album. He has started filming the music video for the record.

The idol was confirmed to make a comeback in April 2025. For those unversed, the male artist made his official debut as a soloist on November 30, 2020. He released the album named Kai through SM Entertainment. It was distributed by Dreamus. The record featured six songs, including Mmmh, Nothing On Me, Reason, Amnesia, Ride or Die, Reason, and Hello Stranger.

EXO's Kai was discharged from the mandatory military service on February 10, 2025, after concluding his duty as a citizen of South Korea.

