  Project 7 episode 6: Second Top 7, rankings, performances & more explored

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Nov 15, 2024 22:52 GMT
Project 7 trainees (Image via Instagram/@project7.official)
On Friday, November 15, Project 7 episode 6 was released. The new episode revealed several developments, such as the second round of evaluation, the new top 7 trainees, and other rankings. Project 7 is a reality boy group survival show created by the South Korean network JTBC.

The aim of the show is to create a seven-piece global K-pop boy group. The show has not only been garnering attention for its talented crowd of trainees and familiar faces but also for its unique voting system. Unlike the other reality boy group survival shows, Project 7 allows viewers to leave two kinds of votes.

One type of vote allows viewers to vote for their favourite participant, while the other enables them to select participants to create teams that will compete against each other in the upcoming rounds of the show. The second Top 7 trainees of the show were revealed in the recent episode. Here's the same:

  1. Sakurada Kenshin
  2. Jeon Min-wook
  3. Seo Kyoungbae
  4. Jang Yeo-jun
  5. Kim Sung-min
  6. Song Seung-ho
  7. Nam Ji-woon

All you need to know about Project 7 episode 6 second-round, rankings, and more

For the second round of Project 7, the trainees had to participate in a K-pop battle or Rival Match. The 70 trainees who remained after the first-round elimination were split into five teams, from A1 to A5, based on the votes received from the viewers. Each team was split into two groups, and they were asked to compete against each other.

The teams, from A1 to A5, each had one assigned K-pop artist. The two groups withing each teams selected one song from the artist's discography to perform. In episode 6, only the A1 teams' performances were showcased. Both the groups performed tracks from NCT—one performed TOUCH, while the other performed Make A Wish (Birthday Song).

The second round of evaluation, the trainees performed famous K-pop songs, aiming to represent the essence of both the group and the song in their performances. Although the episode only showcased two performances, all the other performance, including upcoming ones, were released on YouTube.

Here are all the teams, the trainees under, and songs they performed:

  • NCT 127's TOUCH: Kwon Yang-woo, Kim Tae-yu, Oh Tae-hwan, Jeong Deunhaesol, Choi Ju-young, Petch, Hou Guanyi.
  • NCT U's Make A Wish (Birthday Song): Nam Ji-woon, Lynnlynn, Ahn Jun-won, Andy, Yoo Young-seo, Yichen, Fukuyama Sota.
  • RIIZE's Boom Boom Bass: Kwon Yong-hyun, Kim Young-hoon, Park Jun-woo, Song Hyung-seok, Asaka Kotaro, Yu Ji-ahn, Chae Hee-ju.
  • RIIZE's Memories: Kim Do-hun, Kim Joo-hyun, Kim Hyun-jae, Baek Ji-ho, Ayalon Adam, Lee Gun-woo, Ha Seok-hee.
  • Stray Kids' CASE 143: Kang Min-seo, Kim Si-hun, Park Jun-seo, Park Chan-yong, Yoo Hee-do, Im Siu, Jung Se-yun.
  • Stray Kids' LALALA: Kang Hyun-w oo, Binghua, Seo Kyoung-bae, Song Seung-ho, Abe Yura, Jang Yeo-jun, Jeon Min-wook.
  • MONSTA X's GAMBLER: Majingxiang, Santa, Sviat, Yeom Ye-chan, Oh Seung-chan, Woo Ha-joon, Fong Atilla.
  • MONSTA X's Jealousy: Kim Sung-min, Kim Jeong-min, Kim Hyun-woo, Sakurada Kenshin, Seo Jin-won, Shin Jae-won, Lee Han-bin.
  • TXT's Deja Vu: Kang Wang-seok, Kwon Yeung, Aom, Obayashi Yusei, Wu Chenyu, Lee Ji-hoon, Jung Seung-won.
  • TXT's I'll See You There Tomorrow: Kang Ji-min, Kim Joon-woo, Kim Ji-min, Oh Young-woong, Ok Chang-hyeon, Lee Eun-suh, Cho Hyo-jin.

Here are the current rankings of the remaining 70 Project 7 trainees:

  8. Majingxiang
  9. Kim Si-hun
  10. Binghua
  11. Ahn Jun-won
  12. Kang Min-seo
  13. Kang Hyun-woo
  14. Yichen
  15. Kim Hyun-woo
  16. Park Jun-seo
  17. Yoo Young-seo
  18. Abe Yura
  19. Jung Se-yun
  20. Fong Atilla
  21. Woo Ha-joon
  22. Andy
  23. Kwon Yong-hyun
  24. Lee Han-bin
  25. Kim Jeong-min
  26. Shin Jae-won
  27. Fukuyama Sota
  28. Kim Joon-woo
  29. Ha Seok-hee
  30. Kim Joo-hyun
  31. Kim Hyun-jae
  32. Lee Gun-woo
  33. Kim Tae-yu
  34. Oh Tae-hwan
  35. Asaka Kotaro
  36. Yeom Ye-chan
  37. Seo Jin-won
  38. Yu Ji-ahn
  39. Sviat
  40. Kim Do-hun
  41. Chae Hee-ju
  42. Oh Seung-chan
  43. Yoo Hee-do
  44. Wu Chenyu
  45. Aom
  46. Lynnlynn
  47. Kwon Yeung
  48. Kwon Yang-woo
  49. Choi Ju-young
  50. Hou Guanyi
  51. Park Jun-woo
  52. Santa
  53. Im Siu
  54. Jung Seung-won
  55. Kim Young-hoon
  56. Kim Ji-min
  57. Kang Wang-seok
  58. Song Hyung-seok
  59. Jeong Deunhaesol
  60. Cho Hyo-jin
  61. Lee Ji-hoon
  62. Lee Eun-suh
  63. Kang Ji-min
  64. Oh Young-woong
  65. Obayashi Yusei
  66. Ayalon Adam
  67. Park Chan-yong
  68. Petch
  69. Ok Chang-hyeon
  70. Baek Ji-ho

On the other hand, the next round of global voting for Project 7 via Weverse will be closed on November 23 at 7 am KST.

