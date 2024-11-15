Project 7 episode 6: Second Top 7, rankings, performances & more explored

On Friday, November 15, Project 7 episode 6 was released. The new episode revealed several developments, such as the second round of evaluation, the new top 7 trainees, and other rankings. Project 7 is a reality boy group survival show created by the South Korean network JTBC.

The aim of the show is to create a seven-piece global K-pop boy group. The show has not only been garnering attention for its talented crowd of trainees and familiar faces but also for its unique voting system. Unlike the other reality boy group survival shows, Project 7 allows viewers to leave two kinds of votes.

One type of vote allows viewers to vote for their favourite participant, while the other enables them to select participants to create teams that will compete against each other in the upcoming rounds of the show. The second Top 7 trainees of the show were revealed in the recent episode. Here's the same:

Sakurada Kenshin Jeon Min-wook Seo Kyoungbae Jang Yeo-jun Kim Sung-min Song Seung-ho Nam Ji-woon

All you need to know about Project 7 episode 6 second-round, rankings, and more

For the second round of Project 7, the trainees had to participate in a K-pop battle or Rival Match. The 70 trainees who remained after the first-round elimination were split into five teams, from A1 to A5, based on the votes received from the viewers. Each team was split into two groups, and they were asked to compete against each other.

The teams, from A1 to A5, each had one assigned K-pop artist. The two groups withing each teams selected one song from the artist's discography to perform. In episode 6, only the A1 teams' performances were showcased. Both the groups performed tracks from NCT—one performed TOUCH, while the other performed Make A Wish (Birthday Song).

The second round of evaluation, the trainees performed famous K-pop songs, aiming to represent the essence of both the group and the song in their performances. Although the episode only showcased two performances, all the other performance, including upcoming ones, were released on YouTube.

Here are all the teams, the trainees under, and songs they performed:

NCT 127's TOUCH: Kwon Yang-woo, Kim Tae-yu, Oh Tae-hwan, Jeong Deunhaesol, Choi Ju-young, Petch, Hou Guanyi.

NCT U's Make A Wish (Birthday Song): Nam Ji-woon, Lynnlynn, Ahn Jun-won, Andy, Yoo Young-seo, Yichen, Fukuyama Sota.

RIIZE's Boom Boom Bass: Kwon Yong-hyun, Kim Young-hoon, Park Jun-woo, Song Hyung-seok, Asaka Kotaro, Yu Ji-ahn, Chae Hee-ju.

RIIZE's Memories: Kim Do-hun, Kim Joo-hyun, Kim Hyun-jae, Baek Ji-ho, Ayalon Adam, Lee Gun-woo, Ha Seok-hee.

Stray Kids' CASE 143: Kang Min-seo, Kim Si-hun, Park Jun-seo, Park Chan-yong, Yoo Hee-do, Im Siu, Jung Se-yun.

Stray Kids' LALALA: Kang Hyun-w oo, Binghua, Seo Kyoung-bae, Song Seung-ho, Abe Yura, Jang Yeo-jun, Jeon Min-wook.

MONSTA X's GAMBLER: Majingxiang, Santa, Sviat, Yeom Ye-chan, Oh Seung-chan, Woo Ha-joon, Fong Atilla.

MONSTA X's Jealousy: Kim Sung-min, Kim Jeong-min, Kim Hyun-woo, Sakurada Kenshin, Seo Jin-won, Shin Jae-won, Lee Han-bin.

TXT's Deja Vu: Kang Wang-seok, Kwon Yeung, Aom, Obayashi Yusei, Wu Chenyu, Lee Ji-hoon, Jung Seung-won.

TXT's I'll See You There Tomorrow: Kang Ji-min, Kim Joon-woo, Kim Ji-min, Oh Young-woong, Ok Chang-hyeon, Lee Eun-suh, Cho Hyo-jin.

Here are the current rankings of the remaining 70 Project 7 trainees:

Sakurada Kenshin Jeon Min-wook Seo Kyoung-bae Jang Yeo-jun Kim Sung-min Song Seung-ho Nam Ji-woon Majingxiang Kim Si-hun Binghua Ahn Jun-won Kang Min-seo Kang Hyun-woo Yichen Kim Hyun-woo Park Jun-seo Yoo Young-seo Abe Yura Jung Se-yun Fong Atilla Woo Ha-joon Andy Kwon Yong-hyun Lee Han-bin Kim Jeong-min Shin Jae-won Fukuyama Sota Kim Joon-woo Ha Seok-hee Kim Joo-hyun Kim Hyun-jae Lee Gun-woo Kim Tae-yu Oh Tae-hwan Asaka Kotaro Yeom Ye-chan Seo Jin-won Yu Ji-ahn Sviat Kim Do-hun Chae Hee-ju Oh Seung-chan Yoo Hee-do Wu Chenyu Aom Lynnlynn Kwon Yeung Kwon Yang-woo Choi Ju-young Hou Guanyi Park Jun-woo Santa Im Siu Jung Seung-won Kim Young-hoon Kim Ji-min Kang Wang-seok Song Hyung-seok Jeong Deunhaesol Cho Hyo-jin Lee Ji-hoon Lee Eun-suh Kang Ji-min Oh Young-woong Obayashi Yusei Ayalon Adam Park Chan-yong Petch Ok Chang-hyeon Baek Ji-ho

On the other hand, the next round of global voting for Project 7 via Weverse will be closed on November 23 at 7 am KST.

