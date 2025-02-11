“Red string of fate indeed” — Fans react as Yoo Yeon-seok confesses he almost rejected When The Phone Rings due to Baek Sa-eon’s “flat” plotline

On February 10, 2025, Korean media outlet Sports Hankoki published an interview with Yoo Yeon-seok in which the actor shared his first impressions on the script of When The Phone Rings. As stated in the interview, initially the actor rejected the role of Baek Sa-eon in the romantic thriller drama as he felt that the character had a flat plotline.

He also disclosed how people around him convinced him to take up the role. As translated by @Yeonseok411_IFC on X, in the interview Yeon-seok said:

“When I first saw the script, I wasn't attracted to it. (Baek Sa Eon) felt like the so-called manager characters that were common in old dramas...it seemed like he was a flat character so I wasn't attracted but people in my agency and people around me said the character would match so well with me.”

Yoo Yeon-seok's recent interview drew attention from fans of the drama, which aired from November 22, 2024, to January 4, 2025. Fans shared their reactions online, including Yeon-seok's first impressions of the script. One user on X commented:

“red string of fate indeed”

While some fans highlighted how fate compelled Yoo Yeon-seok to portray his character with Chae Soo-bin, others said they couldn’t imagine When The Phone Rings without the actor in the lead role.

“I'm feeling emotional right now because YYS said he almost didn't take the role as it seemed too flat at first, but others kept encouraging him. Also, the role of Hee Joo was initially given to another actress. The fact that they almost missed each other, but fate had another plan and brought these two together, is incredible. They created one of the best and most explosive chemistry known in Kdramaland,” stated a fan.

“No one can play Baek Sa-eon and Hong Heejo and bring the kind of chemistry, that literally penetrate through screen other than YYS and CSB If anyone want to argue, argue with the wall,” an admirer wrote.

“It has been proven, because they are the only couple that i love. I have never loved a drama couple this deeply. And i really hope they are happy as husband and wife in real life too,” a fan commented.

Some fans were glad that Yeon-seok took up his role as Baek Sae-on, while others praised his chemistry with Chae Soo-bin, who played Hong Hee-joo in the drama.

“Glad he took it couldn't have imagined Saeon being played by anyone. We are grateful for whoever convinced him and also Soobin to accept Wtpr. May be after Soobin was in he knew he shouldn't let go of this lol. But seriously thanks to them Saju will be one of the iconic couple,” an admirer stated.

“The fact that viewers can't imagine another Saeon and Heejoo is major testament to their acting ability. In particular, the role of Heejoo is deeply nuanced, it's really difficult to balance her quiet, gentle exterior with her inner savage. CSB's puppy eyes are so important.,” another fan stated.

“I can't even think Baek Saeon and Hong Heejoo without them,” a fan commented.

Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin won Best Couple Award from When The Phone Rings

At the 2024 MBC Drama Awards, Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin—the show's protagonists—were major winners, taking home multiple awards, including Best Couple. Additionally, both actors of When The Phone Rings were honored with individual acting accolades in the Mini Series category. The awards ceremony was originally held on December 30, 2024.

The fervent romance and suspenseful K-drama When The Phone Rings has a total of 12 episodes. The runtime of the show’s episodes is about 1 hour and 8 minutes.

The plot of When The Phone Rings was adapted from Geon Eomul Nyeo’s digital novel The Number You Have Dialed. Korean drama fans can watch all episodes on Netflix and Wavve in specific regions.

Yoo Yeon-seok has a slew of projects lined up for 2025 after When The Phone Rings, such as God and Law Firm, Your Taste, and No Other Choice.

