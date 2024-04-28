"Release dates are autonomously decided" — HYBE refutes claims of using RM’s album against NewJeans' amid ongoing feud with ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee-jin

On April 28, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that HYBE has finally released an official statement refuting claims that they had used BTS' RM's album against NewJeans amid an ongoing feud with ADOR's CEO, Min Hee-jin.

They cleared the air regarding the overlapping of release dates for the RM and NewJeans' album and stated, as translated by Koreaboo:

"Album release dates are autonomously decided by each other."

On April 26, 2024, Big Hit Music announced that BTS' RM would be releasing his second full-length album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024, the day on which NewJeans would drop their double singles in South Korea, starting their comeback.

The overlapping of comeback dates led to fans' suspicion that HYBE allegedly intended to use RM's album to hinder the success of NewJeans' comeback.

HYBE says the decision to release BTS' RM's album was made in consultation with CEO Min Hee-jin

Recently, HYBE and its subsidiary ADOR were involved in an ongoing battle when the parent company initiated an audit against CEO Min Hee-jin, accusing her of trying to acquire independent management rights for ADOR, sharing financial and sensitive information related to the corporation with outsiders.

The parent company also asked Min Hee-jin to step down from the CEO's position, and in response, she declined all accusations and held an emergency conference on April 25, 2024. At the conference, Min Hee-jin claimed that HYBE neglected the promotions of NewJeans and started an audit during the crucial period for the girl group when they had a comeback next month.

However, previously, the HYBE released a statement stating that they would take legal action to safeguard NewJeans' rights and interests from infringement. They said in their statement, as translated by Koreaboo:

"Hello, this is HYBE. We are here to inform you about the legal action to protect NewJeans' rights and interests infringement. NewJeans will continue activities as planned, with the new music video released on the 27th and their double singles to be released in May and June. We will do our best so that the comeback activities aren't hindered and released on time."

Subsequently, the corporation also announced the release of BTS RM's second album, Right Place, Wrong Person, (May 24, 2024), which overlapped with NewJeans' comeback date and led to backlash from fans.

They allegedly accused HYBE of using BTS' RM to create problems for NewJeans' comeback amid the ongoing feud with ADOR's CEO, Min Hee-jin. They accused the corporation of hypocrisy and not supporting the girl group simultaneously.

However, the accusations and rumors that would be a failure were dismissed by the agency through a statement they had given to the South Korean media outlet, Newsen. The corporation stated the release date for the RM's upcoming was scheduled in consultation with CEO Min Hee-jin, and she approved it. The agency said, as translated by Koreaboo:

"Album release dates are autonomously decided by each label and adjustments are made if they overlap. This time due to an unavoidable scheduling conflict, the date was finalized after sharing with CEO Min Hee-jin, and it proceeded with her approval that there were no issues."

Meanwhile, HYBE responded to Min Hee-jin's claims of neglecting NewJeans promotion released through a press release on April 26, 2024, via the outlet Star Daily News and responded that about 273 press releases were distributed for NewJeans solely.

In comparison to NewJeans' promotional, only 659 press releases were distributed for Big Hit, which operated the teams, including BTS, as a group and individual. Moreover, only 365 press releases were penned for Pledis Entertainment, which operated four teams, including SEVENTEEN.

At the conference, CEO Min Hee-jin also questioned HYBE's intention to initiate an audit during the comeback period of NewJeans, to which they responded:

"Min Hee-jin's side is the one that began to attack via mail during the time of NewJeans' comeback. Records obtained during the audit show instructions by MHJ beginning in April to prepare for a battle of public opinion and to create noise to harass the company. She is threatening the company by using the artist as a hostage. If HYBE accepts the compensation demands it's all good, but if not, they will use this as a pretext to end the relationship."

NewJeans is scheduled to make their comeback, with a single album including, tracks such as How Sweet and Bubble Gum, on May 24, 2024, in South Korea. They would also make their Japan debut with the release of songs such as Supernatural and Right Now on June 21, 2024.

BTS' RM and NewJeans are slated to make their comeback on May 24, 2024, followed by the release of more content related to their upcoming albums in the succeeding months.