"Royalty beauty" - Fans go gaga over BABYMONSTER Rora's pictorial for Banila Co. 

On February 14, 2025, the South Korean makeup brand Banila Co. released a new pictorial featuring BABYMONSTER Rora through their official Instagram account. The cosmetics brand increased the anticipation about the upcoming content and captioned their update as:

"BANILA CO X RORA. A fresh new vibe is coming! Stay tuned."

Rora wore a sleeveless, zipped pink top and styled her overall appearance with straight hair, makeup, and nude nails. The image had the words 'BANILA CO,' 'New Born,' and others.

Subsequently, the rookie K-pop idol's latest appearance for Banila Co. circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop swooning over her visuals and beauty. An excited X user tweeted:

"Beautiful beautiful beautiful! #RORA Royalty beauty, Kim Yoo-jung and Suzy's little sister."

The fandom mentioned that Rora was a visual of fifth-generation K-pop groups. Some users also added that she was the main visual of BABYMONSTER.

"OH SHE WAS SO COMING TO GET THE 5TH GEN MAIN VISUAL TITLE," a fan reacted.

"Main visual of babymonster," a fan shared.

"Ohhhhhhhhhhh so gorg / Her beauty so underrated," a fan commented.

"5th gen main visual dare I say," a fan mentioned.

Many also mentioned that they could not stop gushing over Rora's ambassador mode.

"How is Baco supposed to handle it when our maknaes are this pretty? Like seriously, what am I supposed to do?! / Well… I did learn that good things are meant to be shared," a user reacted.

"HER VISUAL NEVER DISAPPOINT," a user shared.

"#RORA in her brand ambassador mode. So beautiful," another user commented.

"This is illegal to be this beautiful and ooze such elegance they r so beautiful that my heart can't contain itself," a user mentioned.

Banila Co. announced BABYMONSTER as their global ambassador

On February 11, 2025, the South Korean cosmetics brand Banila Co. took to the official X and Instagram accounts, announcing that BABYMONSTER was their new ambassador. The update was accompanied by a pictorial featuring the seven members in varied white and black outfits. The post was captioned as:

"We are excited to introduce Banila Co. with BABYMONSTER, who brings their unique charm, exceptional performances, and bold energy!"

Subsequently, the seven-member group will be featured in the brand's upcoming promotional content.

In recent news, the band embarked on their first world tour titled, 'Hello Monsters.' It kickstarted from Seoul, South Korea, in January 2025. They would be headlining two more shows, including New Jersey in February 2025 and Los Angeles in March 2025.

